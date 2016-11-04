Story highlights The son of Donald Trump had said Thursday that a former Ku Klux Klan leader deserves "a bullet"

David Duke is currently a Senate candidate in Louisiana

(CNN) Eric Trump on Friday laughed off his comments the day before that former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke deserves "a bullet."

"Listen, I'm not talking about anymore bullets," the son of Donald Trump said on Michigan's "Big Show" when the show's host jokingly asked him if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also deserved a bullet in the head. "I'm not talking about anymore bullets, I'm laying low. Amazing. Amazing."

"It's amazing, but these aren't good people, these aren't good people," added Trump, saying his father would rebuild the inner cities.

Trump had said on Thursday that former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke deserves "a bullet" in audio first flagged by CNN's KFILE

"The guy does deserve a bullet. I mean, these aren't good people," Trump said on 630 KHOW Denver. "These are horrible people. In fact, I commend my father. My father's the first Republican who's gone out and said, 'Listen, what's happened to the African-American community is horrible and I'm going to take care of it.'"

