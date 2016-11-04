Story highlights The DHS is in talks with all 50 states

Concerns are mounting that next week's presidential election could be affected

Washington (CNN) The US government is "very concerned" by the possibility of a cybersecurity incident causing confusion on Election Day, according to Department of Homeland Security officials who briefed reporters about efforts to monitor online threats.

But they are confident that no breach would affect the outcome of the election.

The briefing came as other US officials told CNN of concerns that Russia is waging an "information operation" to sow doubts about the US presidential election.

The DHS is in talks with all 50 states and have offered cyberhygiene scans to all of them, but not all have taken advantage of this help. DHS has also offered other risk and vulnerability scans that can be done both remotely and on the ground in any state.

They also have "fly away" teams, or incident response teams, ready to deploy wherever there could be a cybersecurity incident related to the election. Additionally, DHS will be monitoring for denial of service attacks from its National Cybersecurity and Communications Center on Election Day.

