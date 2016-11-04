Chelsea Clinton: Melania Trump wanting to fight cyberbullying 'ironic'

Story highlights "I did think it was a little ironic," she told Extra TV

Washington (CNN) Chelsea Clinton called Melania Trump's speech about wanting to stop cyberbullying "a little ironic" given how often her husband Donald Trump uses social media to call out his opponents.

"I did think it was a little ironic," Hillary Clinton's daughter told Extra TV's AJ Calloway. "I do think we all need to pay attention to what some call the 'Trump Effect,' the rise of bullying that is haunting middle school hallways, but also what's happening in high schools and elementary schools ... We absolutely have to pay attention."

On Thursday, Melania Trump, in her first speech on the 2016 trail, said she'd work to improve a social media culture that she said has gotten "too mean and too tough" if she became first lady.

Chelsea Clinton also commented on the state of her friendship with Ivanka Trump, saying they're still friends.

