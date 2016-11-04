Bridgegate verdict shines spotlight on Christie's role in Trump transition

Story highlights Christie has also staffed the transition team with some of his top aides

The Clinton campaign jumped on Christie's link to Trump quickly on Friday

Washington (CNN) With the conviction Friday of two former aides to Chris Christie on charges related to the Bridgegate scandal, the spotlight on Christie is also shining on his role in the Donald Trump campaign -- especially as chairman of Trump's transition team.

The New Jersey governor is in charge of the effort to map out a potential Trump administration and has staffed the transition team with some of his top aides.

The executive director of the transition is Rich Bagger, a former Christie chief of staff and New Jersey politician. Also leading efforts for the transition is Bill Palatucci, a New Jersey committeeman to the Republican National Committee and former Christie campaign chairman.

Christie's influence has also been felt in donor solicitations for the transition's funding stream, which is separate from the campaign, including a fundraising briefing that was held in New Jersey.

But Christie's ongoing headache from the Bridgegate scandal got more complicated on Friday, when a jury found two former aides -- former deputy chief of staff Bridget Anne Kelly and former Port Authority executive Bill Baroni -- guilty on all counts of conspiracy and fraud related to bridge lane closures that caused massive traffic problems for a town run by a Christie political opponent.

Read More