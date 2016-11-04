Bridgegate case verdict: Former officials guilty on all counts

Story highlights Gov. Chris Christie maintained he had no knowledge of the plot

The verdict also hurts Christie's political ambitions

(CNN) Two former officials linked to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's office were found guilty on all charges Friday in connection with the closure of lanes in 2013 on the George Washington Bridge in an act of alleged political retribution, the fallout for which has come to be known as Bridgegate.

Bridget Anne Kelly, the former deputy chief of staff to Christie, and Bill Baroni, the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, both faced seven counts of various charges including conspiracy, fraud, and civil rights deprivation.

The verdict is a major setback in Christie's political career, following a controversy that spans nearly three years and put a significant dent in the Garden State Republican's presidential ambitions. Christie is heading planning for Republican nominee Donald Trump's transition if he wins the presidency.

In a statement, the New Jersey governor said he was "saddened" by the case and repeated his long-standing claim that he had no knowledge of the plot to close lanes as an act of political retribution.

