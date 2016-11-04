Story highlights Joshua Douglas: A disputed presidential election would be a mess

Joshua A. Douglas is a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law who specializes in election law and voting rights. He is the co-editor of "Election Law Stories." He has contributed to and volunteered for the Hillary Clinton campaign. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaADouglas. The opinions expressed are his own.

(CNN) As polls tighten and Donald Trump has cast doubt on the reliability of the election system, talk inevitably has turned to whether we might be in for another postelection dispute.

In addition to the possibility of federal court litigation, each of the 50 states has its own, detailed mechanism for handling a disputed presidential election. Although the procedures vary by state, they all generally suffer from the same destabilizing mechanism: a lack of safeguards to root out the appearance of partisanship.

Many states, such as Florida and North Carolina, treat an election contest like a normal lawsuit. The candidate down in the count simply files a challenge with a state trial court, alleging that something in the vote casting or counting process was amiss that would change the result.

This is how the Florida 2000 election contest proceeded, going all the way to the US Supreme Court. Thirty-nine states elect at least some of their judges, meaning that a person elected to office could play a significant role in deciding legal disputes surrounding the presidential election.

But some states, such as Colorado, skip the trial courts altogether, instead sending the dispute straight to the state Supreme Court. Other states create a special court to hear an election contest. For example, Iowa has a special five-member tribunal decide the dispute. This tribunal includes the chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court and four district court judges who the Supreme Court selects. Pennsylvania and Virginia have similar processes.