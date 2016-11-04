Opinion: Trump judges women by their bodies. Do you?

Story highlights Ilene Prusher: Trump is an exaggerated representation of a culture that thinks it's okay to judge a woman's body

Ilene Prusher is a writer, author and a journalism lecturer at Florida Atlantic University. She is a faculty fellow in the university's Peace, Justice and Human Rights Initiative. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Donald Trump has been rating women his whole life. And a simple ranking on a scale of 1 to 10 wasn't enough: he often broke it down into body parts. "From the midsection to the shoulders -- she's a 10," Trump said in an interview with Howard Stern, who had asked him to rate the actress Halle Barry, among many others. "The face is a solid 8. And the legs are maybe a bit less than that."

We know by now that "the man who would be President" has been more egregious in describing the women he doesn't find grabbable. He's called them pigs and dogs, deemed them disgusting and nasty.

He insisted that his treatment of Alicia Machado -- the 1996 Miss Universe, a Latina, who says she was humiliated by Trump and called "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping" -- was justified . After all, he said in an interview following the first presidential debate, "she gained a massive amount of weight" and "it was a real problem."

Twenty years after he body-shamed Machado and made her exercise before a roomful of reporters, there's still a real problem. But it's not only about Donald Trump. Rather, Trump is an exaggerated manifestation of a culture that has long considered it perfectly acceptable to judge women's bodies in this way.

It's a mindset perpetuated even at the nation's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard, which on Thursday announced it was cancelling the remainder of its men's soccer season on the discovery that its players engaged in a "scouting report," ranking Harvard's female soccer players' physiques and sex appeal in the lewdest of terms.