Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Time for some political problems in Trenton.

With the convictions of two ex-aides on counts including conspiracy and fraud, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie -- already at a record low 21% approval level -- now risks going into political free fall. Christie, who is chairman of Donald Trump's transition team, has arrived at a level of unpopularity that will make it hard for him to run the state or salvage a power position in a possible Donald Trump White House.

Christie's former deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni, the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey, face up to 86 years in prison . Prosecutors and defendants alike agreed that the illegal scheme the pair cooked up in 2013 -- the closure of critical lanes of the George Washington Bridge -- was a way to deliberately create snarled traffic to punish the mayor of Ft. Lee (a tiny town near the bridge) for not endorsing Christie's re-election bid that year.

"Time for some traffic problems in Ft. Lee," read a fateful memo by Kelly, part of the evidence that convicted her. Shutting down several lanes on the bridge -- the busiest crossing in America, carrying more than 100 million vehicles a year -- triggered a crisis that immobilized commuters and emergency vehicles in Ft. Lee for hours on end, day after day.

As the dangerous disaster continued, Kelly and her co-defendant Baroni, according to prosecutors, reveled in the distress caused by the snarled traffic and refused to accept or return the phone calls of the increasingly desperate mayor. After the plot came to light, Kelly and Baroni claimed the lane closures were part of a traffic study, a falsehood that was denied by Port Authority officials and rejected by the jury.

