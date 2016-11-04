ISIS rape survivor: He's my son, not theirs

Story highlights "He's my son, he's not the son of ISIS," says woman raped by ISIS fighter

She was kidnapped from Mosul and held captive for more than a year

Gogjali, Iraq (CNN) Umm Al'aa has made a vow: She will never tell her son who his father is.

Instead, Mohammed will grow up surrounded by the love of his mother and half-brothers and sisters.

He will never be told that his mother became pregnant with him when she was raped by an ISIS militant while being held captive by the terrorist group.

"He's my son, he's not the son of ISIS," she insists adding that he is just as much a part of the family as her other sons and daughters.

Umm Al'aa is a pseudonym; CNN is not identifying her to protect the family. Now 40 years old, she was already a mother and grandmother when ISIS took control of her hometown in 2014.

