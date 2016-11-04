ISIS captive gives birth to child of rape

Story highlights "He's my son, he's not ISIS' son," says woman raped by ISIS fighter

She was kidnapped from Mosul and held captive for more than a year

(CNN) Umm Al'aa will never tell her son who his father is.

He's an ISIS fighter who raped her while she was a prisoner of the terror group.

Now 40 years old, she was a mother and a grandmother before being kidnapped and held captive for a year and a half. Now, she has a child who's younger than her grandchild.

But he's just as much a part of their family despite his grim beginning, she says.

'You will be our slave'

