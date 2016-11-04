Unilateral humanitarian pause in Aleppo begins

Story highlights Residents say rebel-held Aleppo has been quiet

The ceasefire began at 9 a.m. local time

(CNN) A 10-hour humanitarian pause in the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo was set to get under way Friday, but doubts remain whether it will be effective.

The pause, which was to begin at 9 a.m. local time and end at 7 p.m., was unilaterally declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a senior Russian official.

Six humanitarian corridors have been opened and two for rebels to use if they choose to surrender, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Thursday.

However, residents in rebel-held Aleppo told CNN that they haven't heard about corridors. Those same residents also said Friday morning has been quiet -- they haven't heard airstrikes or clashes between rebels and regime forces.

Many are skeptical of both Russia's motives behind the ceasefire and its potential efficacy.