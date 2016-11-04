Breaking News

Pythons, maps and vintage cars: The most coveted timepieces of 2016

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 7:08 AM ET, Fri November 4, 2016

Andersen Genève founder Svend Andersen likes to think small. So small, in fact, that he's held the Guinness records for the thinnest watch ever made and the smallest calendar watch ever made (it was about the size of a match head.) The Tempus Terrae, making its European debut at Salon QP, may not be that small, but still manages to pack an elegant punch.
Armin Strom's Mirrored Force Resonance contains two distinct movements for ultimate precision -- mechanisms proudly displayed through the dial. Its complimented with an alligator strap and rose gold hardware.
Montblanc first revealed its 4810 Orbis Terrarum at Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie Genève in January to commemorate its 110th anniversary. However, this limited edition Great Britain model (only five were made) was developed specifically for Salon QP.
Not technically a watch, but still very cool: The Exotic Collection from Wolf features this elegant python-printed winder (to keep automatic watches ticking when off the wrist) with chrome accents.
Only three lucky collectors will ever get to own Maurice Lacroix's Masterpiece Skeleton, which was designed exclusively for sale at Harrods.
Justin Richardson was a jeweler before he decided to break into the world of watches with JR Bespoke Timepieces -- and it shows. His Octavo watches, inspired by vintage British cars, are made of silver, gold or platinum, and are complimented with inset diamonds and engravings.
Robert Loomes & Co. is one of only a few brands not based in Switzerland on show this year. The new Loomes Original is entirely made in the UK. (Yes, that includes the movement.)
Their compatriots at Garrick also revealed a new watch: the Portsmouth. While some of the components were sourced from Switzerland, the $22,000-watch was assembled in the UK.
The C1 Grand Malvern Power Reserve from Christopher Ward launches the brand's line of premium dress watches.
Fears first launched in 1846, but shut down 60 years ago. Now it's been revived by founder Edwin Fear's great-great-great grandson. The Fears Redcliff Date is their first release since the rebirth.
Don't let the French name fool you: Atelier de Chronométrie is actually based in Barcelona. The brand, which launched this year, takes inspiration from the aesthetics and construction methods of the '30s and '40s.
(CNN)For the sixth year, Salon QP, London's prestigious boutique watch fair, is taking over Saatchi Gallery, giving visitors a chance to see some of the year's most exciting new watches.

Run by QP, one of the UK's leading watch magazines, the fair sees established brands like Montblanc, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Vacheron Constantin sharing the three-story space with emerging brands.
    Notably, this year's fair will also see the debuts of three new independent watch brands: Fears, Atelier de Chronométrie, and JR Bespoke Timepieces.
    Check out the gallery above to find out more about this year's launches. Salon QP runs until Nov. 5 at Saatchi Gallery in London.