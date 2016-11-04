(CNN) For the sixth year, Salon QP, London's prestigious boutique watch fair, is taking over Saatchi Gallery, giving visitors a chance to see some of the year's most exciting new watches.

Run by QP , one of the UK's leading watch magazines, the fair sees established brands like Montblanc, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Vacheron Constantin sharing the three-story space with emerging brands.

Notably, this year's fair will also see the debuts of three new independent watch brands: Fears, Atelier de Chronométrie, and JR Bespoke Timepieces.