The best historic hotels of 2016 are ...

The 2016 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence winners were announced Thursday night. Among the winners: The Inn at the Presidio in San Francisco (1903), which won for best small historic inn/hotel with under 75 guestrooms.

La Fonda on the Plaza (1922), located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, won for best historic hotel in the 76-200 guestrooms category.

Mission Inn Hotel & Spa (1876), which is located in Riverside, California won for best historic hotel in the 201-400 guestrooms category.

San Francisco's Palace Hotel (1875) won for best historic hotel in the over 400 guestrooms category.

The best city center historic hotel award was won by the iconic Mayflower Hotel (1925) in Washington, DC.

The best historic resort award went to the Omni Homestead Resort (1766) in Hot Springs, Virginia.

The Historic Hotels of America's New Member of the Year was the White Stallion Ranch (1900) of Tucson, Arizona.

The award for best historic restaurant in conjunction with a historic hotel went to Circa 1886 at Wentworth Mansion (1886) in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Historic Hotels of America Sustainability Champion's Award went to the Boar's Head (1834) of Charlottesville, Virginia.