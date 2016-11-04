Story highlights Teleflex issued the recall after some users complained that the device didn't work

Naloxone is used to reverse heroin and other opioid overdoses

(CNN) Naloxone, the opioid overdose antidote, has become a vital tool in fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic. It can be administered with a syringe-like device that sprays the drug into the nose. But a voluntary recall has been issued by the manufacturer of the device, Teleflex.

In a letter (PDF) sent to distributors of the product this week, Teleflex said it was recalling internasal mucosal atomizer devices because "they may not deliver a fully atomized plume of medication. Teleflex Medical has received complaints that the affected lots produced a straight stream instead of an atomized spray."

As a result, the drug isn't as effective. As Boston Children's Hospital pharmacist Shannon Manzi explained, "less surface area covered, less complete absorption."

According to Jake Elguicze of Teleflex, as of October 27, the company has received six complaints and no reports of serious injury or death.

Although Teleflex has notified the Food and Drug Administration of the recall, the use of the atomizer to administer naloxone is an off-label use, so related adverse events are not required to be reported.

Read More