This giant spider in Australia will haunt your dreams

Story highlights Photos of a massive Huntsman spider have the Internet terrified

Many think she could be the largest Huntsman ever

(CNN) Not to alarm you, but a massive Huntsman spider has crawled out of your nightmares and into a rescue sanctuary in Australia.

Year-old photos of the Huntsman have recently resurfaced thanks to a post on the rescue farm's Facebook page, and they are terrifying the internet.

The spider, aptly named Charlotte, was rescued in October 2015 by Barnyard Betty's Rescue farm and sanctuary in Queensland, Australia, and according to the Facebook post, the photos of her crawling on a broom aren't Photoshopped. "She is very real and very large and not photo shopped!!" the sanctuary wrote. The photos have been shared more than 90,000 times.

The post yielded mixed feelings, but the sanctuary has largely been praised for helping to dispel the stigma around spiders. "Thank you for not killing her. People hate these spiders, but they're very peaceful and docile creatures. They just want to be left to do their thing," Avenir Maxwell commented.

"All creatures deserve respect and kindness! So happy that Charlotte is able to live safely and peacefully at your sanctuary," Danielle Helfrick wrote.

