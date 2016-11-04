Story highlights Westwood wins new drone golf event

Competition took place ahead of Turkish Open

(CNN) Drone golf -- will it ever take off?

It might be early days, but it got the thumbs up from the professionals after Lee Westwood defeated Masters champion Danny Willett and Britain's Andrew "Beef" Johnston at a new exhibition event.

The English Ryder Cup veteran came out on top in Turkey after flying his golf ball and aiming for the hole at the 16th green.

Westwood launched his drone from a villa at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort in Antalya, before negotiating obstacles and dropping his ball close to the hole.

Neither Westwood nor Johnston got close.

Westwood's effort dropped closest to the hole on the 16th.