Yaya Toure: Ivorian star apologizes for 'misunderstandings'

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 8:12 AM ET, Fri November 4, 2016

Story highlights

  • Toure apologises for agents comments.
  • Ivorian hasn't played for City since August 24th.
  • Agent claimed Guardiola had 'humiliated' Toure.

(CNN)Left out in the cold by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, four-time African footballer of the year Yaya Toure has issued an official apology following comments made by his agent in an attempt to build bridges with the English Premier League leaders.

Despite earning a reported $300,000 a week, Toure has yet to play in the Premier League this season and was also excluded from City's Champions League squad for the group stages.
    City manager Pep Guardiola said he wouldn't play the Ivorian until his agent, Dmitri Seluk, apologised for his comments. In an interview with the Daily Mirror in September, Seluk said that City's manager had "humiliated" Toure after the player was dropped from the team for a Champions League qualifying match.
    Now Toure has published a statement saying that the remarks "do not represent my views on the club," and that he has "nothing but respect for Manchester City."
    "I wish to apologise -- on behalf of myself and those who represent me -- to the management team and all those working at the club for the misunderstandings from the past.
    "I am immensely proud to have played a part in the club's history and want to help City succeed further. I live to play football and entertain the fans.
    "On that note, I would like to thank all of the fans for their messages through this difficult period. This means a great deal to me and my family."
    After joining Man City from Barcelona for £24 million in 2010, Toure had been a regular feature in the club's starting line-up when they lifted the Premier League trophy in 2012 and 2014.
    Having also retired from international duty for Ivory Coast earlier this season, Toure was told that he is free to leave Manchester City in January.