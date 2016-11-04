Photos: African stars of the Premier League Yaya Toure – The Ivorian midfielder has been a revelation at Manchester City since arriving from Barcelona in 2010, winning every domestic trophy at least once and scoring over 70 goals. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Riyad Mahrez – The Algerian is tipped to win Player of the Year for an extraordinary season in which he has been involved in more goals than anyone else, driving unfashionable Leicester City to the brink of a first league title in their 132-year history.

Odion Ighalo – Fourteen goals in his first Premier League season has made the Nigerian striker one of the most feared in the land, making him a possible target for Arsenal and Manchester United.

Yannick Bolasie – Congolese winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise from amateur football to Premier League star with Crystal Palace, where he has tormented defences with his range of tricks.

Victor Wanyama – The first Kenyan to play in the Premier League, the midfield enforcer is a mainstay of Ronald Koeman's exciting Southampton team.

Wilfried Bony – Signed by Manchester City for $35 million from Swansea City after being the league's top scorer in 2014.

Diafra Sakho – The Senegalese striker has been a reliable finisher for Champions League-chasing West Ham United since arriving from the French League in 2014.

Kolo Toure – A rock of Arsenal's unbeaten league season in 2004, Kolo since joined his brother Yaya for a spell at Manchester City, and now plies his trade with Liverpool.

Emmanuel Adebayor – Togolese forward enjoyed his best years at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, before mixed experiences at Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham. Now at Crystal Palace, he is the second highest goal scorer in Premier League history with 97.

Didier Drogba – The leading African Premier League scorer with 104, the Ivorian is a legend at former club Chelsea, where he scored the equalizer and winning penalty of the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. Also racked up four Premier League titles and six domestic cups in two glorious spells at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Essien – The Ghanian was the midfield heartbeat of Jose Mourinho's best Chelsea team, winning a clean sweep of domestic trophies before injury curtailed his career.

Benni Mccarthy – South African sharpshooter was a revelation for Blackburn Rovers, scoring 24 goals in his debut season, although injuries would slow him down.

Frederic Kanoute – Malian striker with a silky touch enjoyed productive spells in London with West Ham and Tottenham, before moving on to Sevilla.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni – Well-traveled Nigerian represented four Premier League clubs between 2004-2012, regularly finishing among the top scorers.

Jay Jay Okocha – Still a hero to Bolton Wanderers, where the Nigerian saved the club from relegation with a series of astonishing goals and mesmerizing performances, and won club player of the year in 2005.

Nwankwo Kanu – Fan favorite won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups with Arsenal, before ending his career at Portsmouth, where he won a third FA Cup.

Tony Yeboah – Scorer of some of the greatest ever Premier League goals for Leeds United, including a strike that won the 1995/96 goal of the season.