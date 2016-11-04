Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to wear jerseys made from ocean waste

Story highlights
- Footballers to wear shirts made of rubbish
- Collaborating with ocean protection organization
(CNN)With his own range of designer shoes, branded clothes and luxury blankets, Cristiano Ronaldo isn't used to wearing rubbish.
Except on Saturday, the Portuguese superstar will be -- literally.
His club Real Madrid and Bayern Munich -- along with kit manufacturer Adidas -- have teamed up with Parley for the Oceans, an organization that raises awareness about environmental damage to the world's seas, to create a one-off jersey.
The shirts will be created using marine plastic pollution picked up by Parley clean-up operations around the Maldives. Both clubs and Adidas agreed their logos would not be visible to ensure the jerseys are as environmentally friendly as possible.
"It's an honor to go on this journey with Adidas and to have the opportunity to wear the adidas x Parley kit on-pitch for the first time," Bayern's former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso said. "With every second breath we take coming from our oceans, it's really important that we do what we can do safeguard them.
"Wearing a kit that is made from recyclable ocean waste is something I'm very happy about, as it's a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness about the need to protect and preserve our oceans.
"I know this is the start of something very special."
Alonso and his Bayern teammates will wear the new shirt for the first time in Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim.
A message on the neck will read "For the oceans," while mesh inserted on the inside of sleeves will improved ventilation.
Real Madrid will wear its shirt on November 26 against Sporting Gijon, and Brazilian defender Marcelo feels a special attachment to the project.
"The ocean is a place I hold close to my heart after growing up in Rio de Janeiro, and I have fond memories of playing on the beach when I was a kid," the 28-year-old said.
"It's amazing to be part of this project and to know that the club I love is making a difference in helping to keep the oceans clean."