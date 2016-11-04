Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to wear jerseys made from ocean waste

Story highlights Footballers to wear shirts made of rubbish

Collaborating with ocean protection organization

(CNN) With his own range of designer shoes, branded clothes and luxury blankets, Cristiano Ronaldo isn't used to wearing rubbish.

Except on Saturday, the Portuguese superstar will be -- literally.

His club Real Madrid and Bayern Munich -- along with kit manufacturer Adidas -- have teamed up with Parley for the Oceans , an organization that raises awareness about environmental damage to the world's seas, to create a one-off jersey.

The shirts will be created using marine plastic pollution picked up by Parley clean-up operations around the Maldives. Both clubs and Adidas agreed their logos would not be visible to ensure the jerseys are as environmentally friendly as possible.

"It's an honor to go on this journey with Adidas and to have the opportunity to wear the adidas x Parley kit on-pitch for the first time," Bayern's former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso said. "With every second breath we take coming from our oceans, it's really important that we do what we can do safeguard them.

