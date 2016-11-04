(CNN) The Bataclan music venue in Paris will reopen with a performance by the British singer Sting a day before the first anniversary of the terror attack that killed 89 concertgoers there.

The Bataclan was attacked by three gunmen on the night of November 13, 2015 during a performance by Eagles of Death Metal, a US rock group.

The Bataclan has been closed since the attack almost a year ago

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday November 8 on the Bataclan Web site

According to the French news channel BFMTV, a CNN affiliate, security has been beefed up for the occasion. Cameras will be set up inside and outside the concert hall and a security team and police officers will be mobilized.

On November 13, to mark the anniversary, survivors of the attack will join Eagles of Death Metal for a tribute ceremony, unveiling a plaque in front of the concert hall with the names of the victims.

The attack on November 13 2015 killed 89 concertgoers during a performance by Eagles of Death Metal

In an interview with BFMTV, Jerôme Langlet, the owner of the venue, noted that "not everyone agrees with the reopening of the Bataclan and I understand it well."

"But," he continued, "we are sharing with a grand majority the fact that the best solution is probably to reopen. We want to keep this soul of the Bataclan, we have always been proud of this concert hall."

Additional concerts are also scheduled at the venue. British rock singer Pete Doherty is playing there on November 16 and 17 and the Senegalese star Youssou N'Dour performs on November 18 and 19.