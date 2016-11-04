Story highlights Almost 4,000 migrants were camping outside Stalingrad metro station

Some traveled to site in Paris after "Jungle" camp in Calais closed last week

(CNN) Almost 4,000 migrants have been cleared from a makeshift camp outside a Paris metro station, some of whom had arrived last week from the closed "Jungle" camp in Calais.

French police began clearing the collection of tents outside the Stalingrad metro station early Friday, describing the operation as "calm."

Police evacuate migrants Friday from a makeshift camp outside the Stalingrad metro station in Paris.

A press officer for Sophie Brocas, the prefect of Paris, told CNN that at the completion of the operation late Friday morning, 3,852 people had been relocated. They were transported on 82 buses to 78 housing shelters in the Paris region and elsewhere in France.

Brocas said 600 policemen and 260 volunteers were needed to assist with the evacuation.

