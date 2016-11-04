Hundreds of migrants cleared from Paris metro station camp

Story highlights Up to 4,000 migrants are believed to be camping outside Stalingrad metro station

Many traveled to site in Paris after "Jungle" camp in Calais closed last week

(CNN) More than 800 migrants have been cleared from a makeshift camp outside a Paris metro station, many of whom had arrived last week from the closed "Jungle" camp in Calais.

French police began clearing the collection of tents outside the Stalingrad metro station early Friday, describing the operation as "calm."

Police evacuate migrants Friday from a makeshift camp outside the Stalingrad metro station in Paris.

Around 15 buses transported the migrants to other housing shelters in the greater Paris region. It is first stage in an operation to relocate up to 4,000 people believed to be camping outside the metro station.

More than 200 volunteers were assisting police with the move, which is expected to be completed by Friday afternoon, French Housing Minister Emmanuelle Cosse told CNN affiliate BFMTV.

Sleepless nights at Stalingrad camp