Story highlights Brexit voted most visible word of 2016 by lexicographers at Collins Dictionary

Trumpism, mic drop, JOMO and hygge also featured in the shortlist

(CNN) So it turns out Britain's voters aren't the only ones backing Brexit. The term -- a fixture in headlines around the world throughout 2016 -- has been named Word of the Year.

Brexit -- a portmanteau , blending "Britain" with "exit" -- describes the UK's impending departure from the European Union, in the wake of a controversial referendum on the issue in June.

The team of lexicographers behind the Collins Dictionary say it is the most visible English term of the past year.

"We believe that the obvious increased use of 'Brexit' (up 3,400% in 2016), its significant impact in British politics and Britain's exit from the EU make it a word not only primed for history books but also as Collins' Word of the Year," the team said in a statement

The language experts looked at all English media -- from newspapers, to radio and social media -- to draw their conclusion.