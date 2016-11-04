Vote for your favorite political movie

Photos: Political movies that rock the vote 'The Ides of March' (2011) – "The Ides of March" stars Ryan Gosling and George Clooney. The political drama, to hit theaters on October 7, is based on Beau Willimon's "Farragut North" -- about the 2004 Democratic primary. Here's a look at some other political movies that have earned your votes. Hide Caption 1 of 10

'The Manchurian Candidate' (1962), (2004) – "The Manchurian Candidate," which was originally released in 1962 and remade in 2004, is the story of prisoners of war who are brainwashed. Maj. Bennett Marco, played by Frank Sinatra in 1962 and Denzel Washington in 2004, made both versions unforgettable.

'Dave' (1993) – "'Dave," a romantic comedy starring Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver, is the political version of the "The Prince and the Pauper." When the president goes into a coma, a temp agency operator named Dave, who looks just like him, takes his place in the White House.

'Clear and Present Danger' (1994) – Based on the book of the same name, "Clear and Present Danger" features Harrison Ford's Jack Ryan as the CIA deputy director. Ryan soon finds out that members of the CIA aren't to be trusted.

'Black Sheep' (1996) – If you are a political candidate, you really don't want your embarrassing brother to hurt your chances. So if Chris Farley plays the "Black Sheep" in the family, then you certainly need David Spade, who plays a campaign assistant. His job: to keep a candidate's incompetent brother out of the way. With the SNL comedy duo of Spade and Farley, what could possibly go wrong?

'Wag the Dog' (1997) – Dustin Hoffman and Robert DeNiro team up in "Wag the Dog" as a producer and spin doctor who create a fake war with Albania to distract the public from a presidential scandal. This dark comedy is a creative look at the manipulation of the mass media in politics. The tail is certainly wagging the dog in this one.

'Election' (1999) – Here's another classic comedy that revolves around elections, except it's the politics of a high school election. Reese Witherspoon gives a brilliant performance in "Election" as Tracy Flick, the overachiever who will do just about anything to win. Anything. Matthew Broderick plays civics teacher Jim McAllister, who's determined to derail her "Pick Flick" campaign.

'Lions for Lambs' (2007) – "Lions for Lambs" tells the stories of a senator, a journalist and a college professor and their connection to soldiers serving in Afghanistan. Despite stars like Meryl Streep, Robert Redford and Tom Cruise, "Lambs" only grossed $15 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo . The film cost about $35 million to produce.

'Swing Vote' (2008) – In "Swing Vote," Kevin Costner plays Bud Johnson, the one man whose vote could change the course of the presidential election. The two candidates try to sway Bud to vote for their party. No pressure.