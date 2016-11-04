Vote for your favorite political movie

Photos: Political movies that rock the vote 'Election' (1999) – This political season has been... a lot. If you are suffering from election fatigue, we can help you escape into the world of make believe with a few political films. Reese Witherspoon gives a brilliant performance in "Election" as Tracy Flick, the overachiever who will do just about anything to win student body president. Anything. Matthew Broderick plays civics teacher Jim McAllister, who's determined to derail her "Pick Flick" campaign. Hide Caption 1 of 11

James Stewart stars as a a new politician who takes on corruption in the now classic "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."

Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as star as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as they investigate the Watergate scandal in "All the President's Men."

"The American President" is a romantic drama/comedy starring Michael Douglas as the chief commander who falls in love with a lobbyist.

'The Ides of March' (2011) – "The Ides of March" stars Ryan Gosling and George Clooney. The political drama, is based on Beau Willimon's "Farragut North" -- about the 2004 Democratic primary.

Daniel Day-Lewis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in "Lincoln" about the ill fated 16th president of the United States. The role as Abraham Lincoln won Day-Lewis a best actor Academy Award.

'Clear and Present Danger' (1994) – Based on the book of the same name, "Clear and Present Danger" features Harrison Ford's Jack Ryan as the CIA deputy director. Ryan soon finds out that members of the CIA aren't to be trusted.

'Wag the Dog' (1997) – Dustin Hoffman and Robert DeNiro team up in "Wag the Dog" as a producer and spin doctor who create a fake war with Albania to distract the public from a presidential scandal. This dark comedy is a creative look at the manipulation of the mass media in politics.

'Lions for Lambs' (2007) – "Lions for Lambs" tells the stories of a senator, a journalist and a college professor and their connection to soldiers serving in Afghanistan. It Meryl Streep, Robert Redford and Tom Cruise.

'The Adjustment Bureau' (2011) – Loosely based on the short story "Adjustment Team," "The Adjustment Bureau" is a romantic thriller which follows a New York congressman, David Norris (Matt Damon), and his relationship with a ballerina (Emily Blunt).