Michael Bublé puts career on hold after son's cancer diagnosis

By Sandra Gonzalez

Updated 12:17 PM ET, Fri November 4, 2016

Singer Michael Buble and model Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre arrive on the red carpet for the 2010 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21, 2010
  • Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have announced their son, age 3, has cancer
  • The two have decided to put their careers on hold to 'devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well'

(CNN)Singer Michael Bublé and Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato are putting their professional commitments on hold after revealing their 3-year-old son is battling cancer.

"We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the United States," Bublé said in a statement. "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."
    Noah is the couple's first child. Their second son, Elias, was born in January.
    Bublé and Lopilato have been married since March 2011.
    The singer, 41, had been recently promoting his new album, "Nobody But Me" and announced plans to host the 2017 JUNO Awards. It has not been said if he will continue to do so.
    "At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy," Bublé added. "We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."