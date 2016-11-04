'Loving' offers timely, uplifting take on interracial romance

(CNN) Amid national soul-searching about racial progress or the lack thereof, "Loving" is a historical tale that feels very much of the moment. Seen through the prism of its central couple, it's blessed with the uplifting hallmarks of an old-fashioned "feel-good" movie, exploring anti-miscegenation laws that persisted for years after the birth of America's biracial president.

Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga star Richard and Mildred Loving -- even the surname is almost too good to be true -- a white man and black woman who were forced to leave Virginia after marrying in 1958. With help from the American Civil Liberties Union, they eventually challenged the state, in a case that eventually went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As the movie makes clear, the Lovings -- and Richard in particular -- were reluctant participants in history. Mostly, they loved each other and their children and simply wanted to be allowed to live in peace, near Mildred's family in rural Virginia.

Writer-director Jeff Nichols' devotion to telling the story from that angle is buoyed by the quiet dignity that his stars (an Australian and Irishwoman, incidentally, adopting dead-on Southern accents) bring to their understated performances. It also results in a slow-moving film that sacrifices some, but not all, of its power in focusing so steadfastly on the micro over the macro.

"Loving" opens with Richard and Mildred already a couple, eliding over a courtship that would have been interesting to see, if only in brief. Similarly, the story gives relatively short shrift to courtroom jockeying and strategizing -- and the young lawyers who champion their cause, played by Nick Kroll and Jon Bass -- making the Lovings rather passive vessels for the change they helped bring to fruition.

Read More