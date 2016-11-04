Story highlights Drew Barrymore is urging everyone to get out and vote

(CNN) Drew Barrymore wants you to get out and vote.

The actress has been on a mission to get young voters to the polls since making her documentary, "The Best Place to Start" in 2003. Barrymore tells CNN that for the millennials who think their vote doesn't count, they're wrong.

"[Whoever gets elected] affects everything," she said. "You really do convince yourself that, where you shop, the air you breathe, the way you sleep, that all these things aren't affected by voting and they absolutely are."

Barrymore, who cast her vote for the presidential election in early voting, said that this year's election is critical.

"There's so much at stake with global affairs, the Supreme Court, environmental [issues]," she said. "Your vote counts the most in this election because nothing is a guarantee. Not your state, the way it swings. Not your candidate, nothing. Everything is completely intangible right now. So I feel like, instead of it being the vitriol, it's empowering. This is the most every vote counts."

