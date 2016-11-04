(CNN) The Country Music Association is pushing back on reports it deleted social media posts about a performance by Beyoncé and the Dixie Chicks at this week's CMA Awards.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for the CMA Awards refuted that report.

"CMA has not erased any mentions of Beyoncé's performance on the CMA Awards. In advance of the broadcast, CMA removed a five-second promotional clip from ABC.com and CMA's Facebook page," the statement read.

"Beyoncé's performance with Dixie Chicks was a highlight of the evening and we are continuing to share the amazing full-length performance clip via our official social channels," the statement to CNN concluded.

Many of the comments on the link to the performance on the CMA Facebook page, which was posted Thursday, are negative. Several could be characterized as racist.

The Dixie Chicks took to Twitter in the midst of the controversy and posted a clip of the song and wrote: "If we all turn this up really loud, together we can drown out the hate."

If we all turn this up really loud, together we can drown out the hate. https://t.co/PWJcDeNmuR — Dixie Chicks (@dixiechicks) November 3, 2016

CNN has reached out to Beyoncé's camp who was not immediately available for comment.