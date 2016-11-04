Pro-Kurdish leaders detained in Turkish terror probe

Story highlights
- The HDP is Turkey's third-largest political party
- It tweeted nine of its leaders were detained
- It also says its headquarters was raided
Istanbul (CNN)Two leaders of a pro-Kurdish political party were detained Thursday night in Turkey as part of a terror investigation, state media reported.
The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) tweeted that nine of its deputies were taken into custody, with some having their houses raided.
The HDP, Turkey's third-largest political party, also claimed their headquarters in Ankara were raided.
The party said in a tweet from its official foreign affairs twitter account that an internet slowdown is in effect "to prevent reactions through social media" to the arrests.
A resident in Turkey speaking to CNN corroborated that the internet was running slowly during the time the HDP said the so-called slowdown was in effect.
Figen Yuksekdag a co-chair of the HDP, and Selahattin Demirtas, the president and co-leader of the HDP, were both taken into custody in their homes, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
Demirtas tweeted late Thursday that "police officials are at my door in my Diyarbakir house [in southern Turkey] to detain me by force."
Anadolu reported that Yuksekdag was taken at her Ankara home "for failing to comply with a summons for her testimony" in a terror investigation.
The detentions come just days after Diyarbakir's first elected female mayor -- Gultan Kisanak -- and her co-mayor were detained.
Kisanak, a member of HDP, was detained on terror-related charges, according to Anadolu.
Demonstrators took to the streets to protest her detention, and riot police used water cannons to disperse them.
A 30-year-old conflict between the Turkish state and militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) reignited more than a year ago in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast.
The PKK is identified as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU.
The Kurds are Turkey's largest ethnic minority. For much of the 20th century, the state oppressed this community.
Idris Baluken, a member of HDP and a member of the Turkish Parliament, said, "This is an attack on Kurdish identity and dignity. This attack is no different then any attack on Kurdish officials in the last 100 years."