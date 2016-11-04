Pro-Kurdish leaders detained in Turkish terror probe

Story highlights The HDP is Turkey's third-largest political party

It tweeted nine of its leaders were detained

It also says its headquarters was raided

Istanbul (CNN) Two leaders of a pro-Kurdish political party were detained Thursday night in Turkey as part of a terror investigation, state media reported.

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) tweeted that nine of its deputies were taken into custody, with some having their houses raided.

The HDP, Turkey's third-largest political party, also claimed their headquarters in Ankara were raided.

The party said in a tweet from its official foreign affairs twitter account that an internet slowdown is in effect "to prevent reactions through social media" to the arrests.

A resident in Turkey speaking to CNN corroborated that the internet was running slowly during the time the HDP said the so-called slowdown was in effect.

