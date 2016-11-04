Breaking News

Hong Kong bookseller case shows weak international community: report

November 4, 2016

Hong Kong bookseller goes public
Hong Kong bookseller goes public

    Hong Kong bookseller goes public

Hong Kong (CNN)The case of five Hong Kong booksellers allegedly abducted by Chinese government agents shows how the international community has failed to pressure Beijing on human rights, a new report claims.

In June, bookseller Lam Wing-kee told CNN how he was blindfolded and seized by "special forces" as he crossed the border from Hong Kong to China.
    He spent five months in solitary confinement and a time under house arrest before being returned to Hong Kong on bail, where he defied his captors to tell the world what had happened.
    "The booksellers' disappearances were a vivid indication that the long arm of the Chinese security state could and would reach into Hong Kong and beyond," PEN America, which lobbies for free speech rights worldwide, said in a statement.
    Protesters hold signs ahead of a mass march through central Hong Kong on Friday, July 1, 2016.
    Protesters hold signs ahead of a mass march through central Hong Kong on Friday, July 1, 2016.
    Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong in 2014 to protest for democracy. How has the city's political scene changed since the "Umbrella Revolution?"
    Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong in 2014 to protest for democracy. How has the city's political scene changed since the "Umbrella Revolution?"
    End of Occupy: After hundreds of thousands took to the streets to demand unimpaired elections for Hong Kong's leader, arguing the government's promise of universal suffrage was merely cosmetic, the Umbrella Movement ends on 15 December 2014.
    End of Occupy: After hundreds of thousands took to the streets to demand unimpaired elections for Hong Kong's leader, arguing the government's promise of universal suffrage was merely cosmetic, the Umbrella Movement ends on 15 December 2014.
    Reform fails: An attempt by the government to pass limited political reform ends in embarrassing failure on June 18, 2015 when a botched walkout by pro-establishment lawmakers results in the motion being defeated 28-8.
    Reform fails: An attempt by the government to pass limited political reform ends in embarrassing failure on June 18, 2015 when a botched walkout by pro-establishment lawmakers results in the motion being defeated 28-8.
    Fishball Revolution: Violence erupts in Mong Kok in February 2016 after police attempts to shut down traditional Chinese New Year street vendors selling fishballs are fiercely resisted by protesters.
    Fishball Revolution: Violence erupts in Mong Kok in February 2016 after police attempts to shut down traditional Chinese New Year street vendors selling fishballs are fiercely resisted by protesters.
    Localists look to LegCo: Edward Leung of Hong Kong Indigenous, which advocates for independence from China, wins 15% of the vote in a by-election, coming third. He hails the result as the rise of localism as a "third power" in Hong Kong politics.
    Localists look to LegCo: Edward Leung of Hong Kong Indigenous, which advocates for independence from China, wins 15% of the vote in a by-election, coming third. He hails the result as the rise of localism as a "third power" in Hong Kong politics.
    New parties: Multiple new groups -- many founded by former Umbrella Movement leaders such as Joshua Wong -- say they will contest the September 2016 Legislative Council (LegCo) elections, leading to fears they will split the pan-democratic vote.
    New parties: Multiple new groups -- many founded by former Umbrella Movement leaders such as Joshua Wong -- say they will contest the September 2016 Legislative Council (LegCo) elections, leading to fears they will split the pan-democratic vote.
    Zhang comes down: China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhang Dejiang visits Hong Kong, sparking mass protests. Zhang reiterates Beijing's commitments to "One Country, Two Systems" and says Hong Kong "will not lose its identity" under China.
    Zhang comes down: China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhang Dejiang visits Hong Kong, sparking mass protests. Zhang reiterates Beijing's commitments to "One Country, Two Systems" and says Hong Kong "will not lose its identity" under China.
    Tiananmen controversy: Student groups split from traditional pro-democracy organizations over the annual commemoration of the June 4th Tiananmen Square massacre. Nevertheless, tens of thousands attend the Victoria Park vigil, with hundreds more participating in localist and student-run forums around the city.
    Tiananmen controversy: Student groups split from traditional pro-democracy organizations over the annual commemoration of the June 4th Tiananmen Square massacre. Nevertheless, tens of thousands attend the Victoria Park vigil, with hundreds more participating in localist and student-run forums around the city.
    A bookseller's return: Thousands march in support of Lam Wing-kee, who says he, along with four colleagues, was kidnapped by Chinese agents for publishing books critical of President Xi Jinping and other top officials. Lam's revelations spark outrage in the city, putting further strain relations with China.
    A bookseller's return: Thousands march in support of Lam Wing-kee, who says he, along with four colleagues, was kidnapped by Chinese agents for publishing books critical of President Xi Jinping and other top officials. Lam's revelations spark outrage in the city, putting further strain relations with China.
    New lawmakers: Amid mass turnout, Hong Kongers elect a raft of young former pro-democracy protesters, but there is controversy as they stage protests during an oath-taking ceremony.
    New lawmakers: Amid mass turnout, Hong Kongers elect a raft of young former pro-democracy protesters, but there is controversy as they stage protests during an oath-taking ceremony.
    Angry response

    Beijing has always reacted vociferously to international criticism, especially on what it considers "sensitive" topics like Hong Kong, Tibet or Taiwan.
    Last month, Foreign Ministry officials angrily slapped down a British report into the situation in Hong Kong.
    The UK -- which has a treaty obligation to Hong Kong as a signatory to the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration -- said the booksellers case was a "serious breach" of the declaration and raised concerns over the city's constitutional protections.
    "Given this hostile response to public expressions of alarm or outrage, foreign governments have often preferred private diplomacy in China over public condemnation of even egregious human rights violations," according to the PEN report.
    Human Rights Watch warned last year that "even as China has taken major steps backwards on human rights under Xi Jinping, most foreign governments have muted their criticisms of its record."
    Speaking at an event in New York this week, dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei asked whether "human rights (is) still an issue can be talked about?"
    He called on foreign governments to do more to pressure Beijing: "There's no excuse to sacrifice any values, to not mention human rights, not to defend those values. This is a very bad move."
    A protester displays a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a rally to support the Hong Kong booksellers.
    A protester displays a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a rally to support the Hong Kong booksellers.

    'Bizarre view of citizenship'

    Angela Gui, whose father Gui Minhai is still in detention in China, told PEN that "if the international community stays quiet, it's just going to be forgotten about and the Chinese will keep him as long as they like."
    Gui Minhai is a Swedish citizen, and the country's representatives have called for him to be released. He was born in China but does not hold a Chinese passport.
    Beijing however has largely refused to acknowledge Gui's Swedish citizenship, and regards him as Chinese.
    British diplomats have also complained of being denied access to detained bookseller Lee Bo, who holds a UK passport.
    Lee is "first and foremost a Chinese citizen," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in January.
    "It's a bizarre view of citizenship," Angela Gui told CNN recently. "China is a country that doesn't really respect the rule of law."
    China has repeatedly asserted that it views Gui and Lee's cases as an internal affair, and warned against "unwarranted accusations" from outside parties.
    The booksellers case, warns PEN, "indicates China's determination to unilaterally define issues of narrative and even identity, in the expectation that it will not be challenged."