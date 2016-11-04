Story highlights Subject of famous photograph pleads guilty to immigration charges

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) The Afghan woman known internationally as the "Afghan Girl," thanks to her appearance on a famous National Geographic cover, has pleaded guilty to falsifying documents and illegally staying in Pakistan.

Sharbat Gula, now in her 40s, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined, her lawyer Mohsin Darwar, told CNN. She has already spent 11 days in jail and will be deported upon fulfilling the remainder of her sentence.

The sentence took into account her illness, her main lawyer Mubashir Nazar said. The fine of $1,100 has been paid, he added.

Gula -- also known as Sharbat Bibi -- was arrested in Peshawar last week. She was denied bail by the court Wednesday.

Naseem Kakad, the Afghan consul general in Peshawar, said in a statement Friday, "We respect the rule of law and we have paid the fine.

