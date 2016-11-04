Breaking News

Decorations were often elaborate, including chandeliers on the ceilings, marble pillars and paintings of Kim Jong Il.
It's one of the deepest, and most mysterious, underground subways systems in the world.
"It looked like something straight out of the Hunger Games," Li said.
According to Li, the trains are quite efficient, running every few minutes.
This photograph is a highlight from Li's time at the Metro. The doors slammed shut just as she was taking this photograph of the conductor...
...but the conductor was able to stop the train in time for Li to make it on.
...but the conductor was able to stop the train in time for Li to make it on.
The doors on the trains are opened and closed manually.
Although tour guides accompanied the visitors throughout the commute, Li said she was able to roam quite freely through the stations.
The station platforms had newspapers on display for commuters to read.
"However, as the platform itself was quite dim, this man brought his portable torch to read the newspaper," Li said.
Li drew comparisons between the advertisements on display in the subway in Hong Kong and the propaganda on display in North Korea. "In many ways these two set ups are very similar, because both systems showcase images by small group of people telling you to think in a certain way," she said.
"The first thing I noticed was how quiet it was. It seemed so tame -- no one was saying anything -- and perhaps could even be described as a little lifeless."
"In Pyongyang I did see some people on their smartphones, but far fewer so [than in Hong Kong.]"
Bikes, buses, and trams were the other primary forms of transportation, Li observed. This image shows the interior of a tram.
"Bikes are quite popular in Pyongyang, which makes sense since the city is quite flat and roads are long and wide."
Buses are also widely used.
"I just wanted to document what was in front of me, and share what I experienced as honestly as possible."
"We are not allowed to take photos of soldiers, but...
...I guess these soldiers had so much fun on the ride, because they didn't mind."
This image of school kids fooling around with Snapchat lenses on Li's phone is one of her favorites. "It offers a positive memory," she said.
Li has received mixed responses for her North Korean travel pictures.
"Some people say these images are eye opening, and show a side to the country that they don't usually get to see ...
...others ask why I would ever go to North Korea in the first place."
