Breaking News

Artists bend rules of contemporary African art

Katy Scott, CNN

Updated 8:25 AM ET, Fri November 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lagos&#39; new contemporary art fair shines a light on a new consciousness of artistic production in Nigeria. Pictured here is contributing Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai&#39;s work entitled &quot;Genesis&quot;.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosLagos' new contemporary art fair shines a light on a new consciousness of artistic production in Nigeria. Pictured here is contributing Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's work entitled "Genesis".
Hide Caption
1 of 13
The three-day affair features the work of up to 60 Nigerian and African artists, as well as interactive and live art performances. Ade Adekola&#39;s &quot;Colourfield Expressions&quot; (pictured here) - is playing a part in changing perceptions.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosThe three-day affair features the work of up to 60 Nigerian and African artists, as well as interactive and live art performances. Ade Adekola's "Colourfield Expressions" (pictured here) - is playing a part in changing perceptions.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai&#39;s &quot;State of a Nation&quot; explores a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosZimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's "State of a Nation" explores a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
International visitors are expected to flood in, eager to see what Lagos has to offer. Pictured here is &quot;Celebrations&quot; the work of contributing artist Barthélémy Toguo from Cameroon.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosInternational visitors are expected to flood in, eager to see what Lagos has to offer. Pictured here is "Celebrations" the work of contributing artist Barthélémy Toguo from Cameroon.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
The exhibition will pay tribute to legendary photographer Johnson Donatus Aihumekeokhai Ojeikere, who is known for his work with unique hairstyles found in Nigeria.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosThe exhibition will pay tribute to legendary photographer Johnson Donatus Aihumekeokhai Ojeikere, who is known for his work with unique hairstyles found in Nigeria.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Founder Tokini Peterside aims to magnify patronage of artists across the African continent. Pictured here is contributing artist Tayo Quaye&#39;s &quot;The Man&quot;.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosFounder Tokini Peterside aims to magnify patronage of artists across the African continent. Pictured here is contributing artist Tayo Quaye's "The Man".
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Furthermore, Peterside hopes ART X Lagos will inspire the next generation of African artists. Pictured here is Amadou Sanogo&#39;s &quot;Sans Tête&quot;.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosFurthermore, Peterside hopes ART X Lagos will inspire the next generation of African artists. Pictured here is Amadou Sanogo's "Sans Tête".
Hide Caption
7 of 13
The project launched a competition for young artists to submit their work and win a chance to showcase their work at the next ART X Lagos. Pictured here is &quot;The Heart&quot; by Egyptian artist Ghada Amer.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosThe project launched a competition for young artists to submit their work and win a chance to showcase their work at the next ART X Lagos. Pictured here is "The Heart" by Egyptian artist Ghada Amer.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
The prize-winner will be announced at the ART X Lagos opening preview. Pictured here is contributing visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor&#39;s work entitled &quot;Delayed Peace&quot;.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosThe prize-winner will be announced at the ART X Lagos opening preview. Pictured here is contributing visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor's work entitled "Delayed Peace".
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Nigerian artist Uche Okpa-Iroha inserts himself into scenes from Francis Ford Coppola&#39;s infamous film The Godfather in a series titled &quot;The Plantation Boy&quot;.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosNigerian artist Uche Okpa-Iroha inserts himself into scenes from Francis Ford Coppola's infamous film The Godfather in a series titled "The Plantation Boy".
Hide Caption
10 of 13
One of the exciting features at ART X Lagos is a gigantic coloring wall designed by Karo Akpokiere. Pictured here is another piece of his entitled &quot;Sweet Jesus&quot;.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosOne of the exciting features at ART X Lagos is a gigantic coloring wall designed by Karo Akpokiere. Pictured here is another piece of his entitled "Sweet Jesus".
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Ade Adekola&#39;s series &quot;Flags and Conflicts&quot; explores the intricate relationships of nations at war or in conflict and the cost in human lives lost.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosAde Adekola's series "Flags and Conflicts" explores the intricate relationships of nations at war or in conflict and the cost in human lives lost.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
The art fair offers a vital platform for growth and increased visibility, to both artists and galleries. Pictured here is contributing artist Sokari Douglas Camp&#39;s work entitled &quot;Primavera&quot;.
Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair
ART X LagosThe art fair offers a vital platform for growth and increased visibility, to both artists and galleries. Pictured here is contributing artist Sokari Douglas Camp's work entitled "Primavera".
Hide Caption
13 of 13
Kudzanai Chiurai&#39;s GenesisAde Adekola&#39;s Colourfield ExpressionsKudzanai Chiurai girlbarthelemy toguo - CelebrationsJ.D. &#39;Okhai Ojeikere, HD1349-06, 2006. Courtesy foto ojeikereTayo Quaye - The Man, 1995 Amadou Sanogo - Sans Tete - 2016The Heart by Ghada Amer Painted stainless steel 2012Victor Ehikhamenor&#39;s Delayed PeaceBeing A Corleone DateKaro Akpokiere&#39;s SWEET JESUS - croppedAde Adekola&#39;s Flags and Conflict (Belligerents and Insurgents)Sokari Douglas Camp (Nigeria), Primavera, 2015. Steel, gold leaf and acrylic paint cropped

(CNN)ART X Lagos is not your traditional contemporary art fair in any shape or form. In fact it takes great pleasure in bending the rules. The audience is invited to observe the artists performing their crafts and are even encouraged to add their own mark by scribbling on a gigantic coloring wall.

Tokini Peterside - the woman providing a platform for Nigerian art
Tokini Peterside - the woman providing a platform for Nigerian art
ART X Lagos founder, Tokini Peterside, is bursting with excitement at the prospect of bringing this immersive experience to Nigeria for the very first time.
    "I wanted to create a platform that would really allow the artists in Nigeria and in neighboring countries around Africa to be seen and to shine," she tells CNN.
    While exhibiting some of the finest artwork Africa has to offer, the three-day affair is punctuated with live art performances where musicians compose music off the cuff and artists paint, sketch and sculpt in harmony.
    Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai&#39;s &#39;State of a Nation&#39; images explore a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.
    Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's 'State of a Nation' images explore a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.
    "As is probably taboo in the art fair world, these young artists are going to be performing live on stage alongside four musicians, who will also be building a piece of music live, to show that there is an intersection between art and other creative expressions," says Peterside.
    Read More
    The idea behind ART X Lagos is to try bridge the gap that exists in Nigeria and West Africa between contemporary art and popular culture.
    While Lagos is overflowing with culture and personality, Peterside believes that the art world is inaccessible and trailing behind.
    "There is a bit of a disconnect between the great activity in music, fashion and film with what happens in the art world," she says.
    Through ART X Lagos she is hoping introduce both local and international visitors to the talent Lagos and the rest of Africa has to offer.
    "We have a significant number of international visitors who, just by virtue of the fact that they heard about this project, decided that they would come to visit," she explains.
    "They've been longing to see what Lagos has to offer."

    Coloring outside the lines

    One of the highlights of the fair is a seven meter long coloring wall designed by Nigerian born artist Karo Akpokiere.
    The wall portrays a fictitious scenario in Lagos whereby the city is divided in two to represent the widening gap between the rich and poor. Visitors are invited to treat the wall like a giant coloring book, if they dare.
    During the month of October Instagram is all about art.&lt;br /&gt;Inktober, a trend started by American illustrator Jake Parker, sees artists make an ink based drawing for the 31 days of the month. What started out as a small idea has taken the world by storm with artists across the globe taking part, and African artists are getting in on the action.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    During the month of October Instagram is all about art.
    Inktober, a trend started by American illustrator Jake Parker, sees artists make an ink based drawing for the 31 days of the month. What started out as a small idea has taken the world by storm with artists across the globe taking part, and African artists are getting in on the action.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/oyetoons/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Seni Oyewole&lt;/a&gt; believes the hash tag has helped him discover new artists. &quot;With the Inktober hash tag I can check out other artists from all over the world.&quot;
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Seni Oyewole believes the hash tag has helped him discover new artists. "With the Inktober hash tag I can check out other artists from all over the world."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/apreelgeek/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Musa Olusola &lt;/a&gt;was inspired to participate in Inktober by challenging himself. &quot;I have to forcefully challenge myself and just get better with each inked work,&quot; he told CNN.
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Musa Olusola was inspired to participate in Inktober by challenging himself. "I have to forcefully challenge myself and just get better with each inked work," he told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/ayanfee__/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Olarinde Olayemi&lt;/a&gt; participates in Inktober to improve her artistic skills and expose her to more artists.
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Olarinde Olayemi participates in Inktober to improve her artistic skills and expose her to more artists.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    &quot;The biggest challenge for me is to not overly complicate what I&#39;m trying to draw and get the idea across easily,&quot; said artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.karlschulschenk.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Karl Schulschenk&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    "The biggest challenge for me is to not overly complicate what I'm trying to draw and get the idea across easily," said artist Karl Schulschenk
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Inktober has become a ritual for artist &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/art_of_akin/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Akinwande Ayodeji&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Inktober has become a ritual for artist Akinwande Ayodeji
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    One of the biggest challenges of Inktober is keeping the same level of consistency, says &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/m.i.tee/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Micheal Tommy&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;inktober is a 31 day thing, and the biggest challenge is having to have one artwork ready each day,&quot; he says/
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    One of the biggest challenges of Inktober is keeping the same level of consistency, says Micheal Tommy. "inktober is a 31 day thing, and the biggest challenge is having to have one artwork ready each day," he says/
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    For artist &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/scrappy_mo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ayodeji Afolabi&lt;/a&gt; the idea of improving his inking skills made him take part in Inktober
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    For artist Ayodeji Afolabi the idea of improving his inking skills made him take part in Inktober
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Finding time for his Inktober work is also a challenge &quot;As a freelance artist time is money,&quot; he said. &quot;So finding time to partake is a huge challenge.&quot;
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Finding time for his Inktober work is also a challenge "As a freelance artist time is money," he said. "So finding time to partake is a huge challenge."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Inktober has helped &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/brightackwerh/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bright Ackwerh&lt;/a&gt; improve his inking technique and contribute to a global conversation initiated and pushed &#39;purely&#39; by artists.
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Inktober has helped Bright Ackwerh improve his inking technique and contribute to a global conversation initiated and pushed 'purely' by artists.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/ayanfee__/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Olarinde Olayemi&lt;/a&gt; sees Inktober as a challenge that ensures she she makes an artwork a day thus aiding her productivity
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Olarinde Olayemi sees Inktober as a challenge that ensures she she makes an artwork a day thus aiding her productivity
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Inktober has helped African artists showcase the best of African art on a global stage
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Inktober has helped African artists showcase the best of African art on a global stage
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Drawing in ink has helped &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/naninisart/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;June Nanini&lt;/a&gt; learn more about the process of creating art work. &quot;Ink drawings are hard to erase,&quot; she said. &quot;So it helps that you become more creative with the mistakes you make using ink.&quot;
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Drawing in ink has helped June Nanini learn more about the process of creating art work. "Ink drawings are hard to erase," she said. "So it helps that you become more creative with the mistakes you make using ink."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    For &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/drealestp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pipi Ibodje&lt;/a&gt; Inktober is the perfect way to help him meet a personal challenge-- to build up 10,000 hours creating fine art.
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    For Pipi Ibodje Inktober is the perfect way to help him meet a personal challenge-- to build up 10,000 hours creating fine art.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/art_of_akin/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Akinwande Ayodeji&lt;/a&gt; created an image of the famous Lagos Eyo masquerade
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Akinwande Ayodeji created an image of the famous Lagos Eyo masquerade
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Inktober has made &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/apreelgeek/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Musa Olusola&lt;/a&gt; an illustrator and artist go back to the rudiments of illustration, studying, anatomy, body postures, and even facial expressions.
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Inktober has made Musa Olusola an illustrator and artist go back to the rudiments of illustration, studying, anatomy, body postures, and even facial expressions.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    There is a prompt list for Inktober but &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/brightackwerh/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bright Ackwerh&lt;/a&gt; found it hard to stick to .&quot;I didn&#39;t find it inspiring -- i just wanted to push my own agenda with my work.&quot;
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    There is a prompt list for Inktober but Bright Ackwerh found it hard to stick to ."I didn't find it inspiring -- i just wanted to push my own agenda with my work."
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Using Instagram as a medium has helped artists connect, &quot;My &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/karlschulschenk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;instagram&lt;/a&gt; and Facebook feeds are pretty much flooded with so many incredible drawings,&quot; said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.karlschulschenk.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Karl Schulschenk&lt;/a&gt; .
    Photos: Best of African artists in Inktober 2016
    Using Instagram as a medium has helped artists connect, "My instagram and Facebook feeds are pretty much flooded with so many incredible drawings," said Karl Schulschenk .
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    inktober lady mantseinktober gorilla oyetoonsinktober golf apreelgeekinktober kendrick yanfeinktober fashion parrot Karl Schulschenkinktober agatha akininktober day6 miteeinktober yoruba ayodejiinktober ghandi ayodejiinktober dancer brightinktober body yanfeinktober headtie mantseinktober panda naniniinktober breaking free drealestpinktober sacred eyo akininktober hannie apreelgeekinktober lady brightinktober hare dryer Karl Schulschenk
    "You're coming into a space where you don't have to follow all the rules," Akpokiere tells CNN. "You're just faced with this almost-blank wall and are free to express yourself whichever way you want."
    Growing up in Lagos, Akpokiere paid great attention to the images, patterns and influences around him. "All those things in popular culture played a huge role in my visual identity," he says. "So my interest in creating art in the public space stems from that experience I had growing up."
    For Akpokiere, the importance of his art is its accessibility, visibility and interactivity. It is for this reason he believes ART X Lagos is a necessary project.

    Changing perceptions

    Ade Adekola&#39;s &quot;Colourfield Expressions&quot;
    Ade Adekola's "Colourfield Expressions"
    Similarly, Nigerian photographer and conceptual artist Ade Adekola believes in art's ability and responsibility to drive dialogue.
    "The job of the artist is to observe culture, to distill it into an essence and find a way of telling that story behind an object," he tells CNN.
    7 artists you must see at LagosPhoto Festival
    7 artists you must see at Lagos Photo Festival
    Adekola, who is exhibiting four artworks at the fair, often uses Lagos as inspiration to carve out stories and inject them into his work.
    The largest of his four works on display, "Colourfield Expressions", consists of hybrid abstract photographs that explore different aspects of Nigerian culture.
    As these are massive light box pieces, Adekola makes use of programed lights to bring different parts of the piece to life.
    "I create pieces that make people reflect and re-perceive what a photograph is," he says. "Changing people's perceptions is a big part of my work."

    Bringing art to life

    Being A Corleone Date, 2012 - Nigerian artist Uche Okpa-Iroha inserts himself into scenes from Francis Ford Coppola&#39;s infamous film The Godfather in a series titled The Plantation Boy.
    Being A Corleone Date, 2012 - Nigerian artist Uche Okpa-Iroha inserts himself into scenes from Francis Ford Coppola's infamous film The Godfather in a series titled The Plantation Boy.
    Live art installations at ART X Lagos performed by artists Yadichinma, Stacey Okparavero and Tunde Alara show the breadth of creativity in the region.
    "Their energy and dynamism has just blown me away, as well as the fact that they're not limited by medium," explains Peterside. "They draw, they paint they take photographs, and they're all under the age of 26."
    Of all the established artists showcasing their work at ART X Lagos, these young artists are Peterside's favorites.
    "They are incredibly inspiring, because if they are the future of contemporary art in Nigeria, then the future is really exciting."

    ART X Lagos runs from 4 Nov until 6 Nov, 2016 at The Civic Center in Lagos, Nigeria