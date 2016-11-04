Breaking News

Behind the scenes at ART X Lagos contemporary art fair

Updated 9:42 AM ET, Fri November 4, 2016

ART X LagosLagos' new contemporary art fair shines a light on a new consciousness of artistic production in Nigeria.
Pictured here, Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's "State of a Nation" explores a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.
ART X Lagos Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's work entitled "Genesis".
ART X LagosThe three-day affair features the work of up to 60 Nigerian and African artists, as well as interactive and live art performances. Ade Adekola's "Colourfield Expressions" (pictured here) - is playing a part in changing perceptions.
ART X LagosInternational visitors are expected to flood in, eager to see what Lagos has to offer. Pictured here is "Celebrations" the work of contributing artist Barthélémy Toguo from Cameroon.
ART X LagosThe exhibition will pay tribute to legendary photographer Johnson Donatus Aihumekeokhai Ojeikere, who is known for his work with unique hairstyles found in Nigeria.
ART X LagosFounder Tokini Peterside aims to magnify patronage of artists across the African continent. Pictured here is contributing artist Tayo Quaye's "The Man".
ART X LagosFurthermore, Peterside hopes ART X Lagos will inspire the next generation of African artists. Pictured here is Amadou Sanogo's "Sans Tête".
ART X LagosThe project launched a competition for young artists to submit their work and win a chance to showcase their work at the next ART X Lagos. Pictured here is "The Heart" by Egyptian artist Ghada Amer.
ART X LagosThe prize-winner will be announced at the ART X Lagos opening preview. Pictured here is contributing visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor's work entitled "Delayed Peace".
ART X LagosNigerian artist Uche Okpa-Iroha inserts himself into scenes from Francis Ford Coppola's infamous film The Godfather in a series titled "The Plantation Boy".
ART X LagosOne of the exciting features at ART X Lagos is a gigantic coloring wall designed by Karo Akpokiere. Pictured here is another piece of his entitled "Sweet Jesus".
ART X LagosAde Adekola's series "Flags and Conflicts" explores the intricate relationships of nations at war or in conflict and the cost in human lives lost.
ART X LagosThe art fair offers a vital platform for growth and increased visibility, to both artists and galleries. Pictured here is contributing artist Sokari Douglas Camp's work entitled "Primavera".
