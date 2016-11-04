Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – Lagos' new contemporary art fair shines a light on a new consciousness of artistic production in Nigeria.

Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's "State of a Nation" explores a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.

Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's work entitled "Genesis".

The three-day affair features the work of up to 60 Nigerian and African artists, as well as interactive and live art performances. Ade Adekola's "Colourfield Expressions" (pictured here) - is playing a part in changing perceptions.

International visitors are expected to flood in, eager to see what Lagos has to offer. Pictured here is "Celebrations" the work of contributing artist Barthélémy Toguo from Cameroon.

The exhibition will pay tribute to legendary photographer Johnson Donatus Aihumekeokhai Ojeikere, who is known for his work with unique hairstyles found in Nigeria.

Founder Tokini Peterside aims to magnify patronage of artists across the African continent. Pictured here is contributing artist Tayo Quaye's "The Man".

Furthermore, Peterside hopes ART X Lagos will inspire the next generation of African artists. Pictured here is Amadou Sanogo's "Sans Tête".

The project launched a competition for young artists to submit their work and win a chance to showcase their work at the next ART X Lagos. Pictured here is "The Heart" by Egyptian artist Ghada Amer.

The prize-winner will be announced at the ART X Lagos opening preview. Pictured here is contributing visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor's work entitled "Delayed Peace".

Nigerian artist Uche Okpa-Iroha inserts himself into scenes from Francis Ford Coppola's infamous film The Godfather in a series titled "The Plantation Boy".

One of the exciting features at ART X Lagos is a gigantic coloring wall designed by Karo Akpokiere. Pictured here is another piece of his entitled "Sweet Jesus".

Ade Adekola's series "Flags and Conflicts" explores the intricate relationships of nations at war or in conflict and the cost in human lives lost.