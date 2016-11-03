Breaking News

The week in 30 photos

Updated 9:48 PM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning Game 7 of the World Series on Thursday, November 3. The Cubs &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/02/sport/world-series-game-7-chicago-cubs-cleveland-indians/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;defeated the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings&lt;/a&gt; to end the longest championship drought in major U.S. sports. The Cubs hadn&#39;t won the World Series since 1908.
1 of 30
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, November 1. Trump and his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, are making their last pitch to voters before Election Day next week.
2 of 30
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves at supporters during a campaign rally in Kent, Ohio, on Monday, October 31.
3 of 30
Lauren Renck, one of the Radio City Rockettes, is nudged by a camel in New York on Tuesday, November 1. Live camels will be part of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular that starts on November 11.
4 of 30
A boy looks out from a car window at a checkpoint near Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, November 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/world/gallery/mosul/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;An Iraqi-led offensive&lt;/a&gt; is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq&#39;s second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
5 of 30
Comedian Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after attending a pretrial hearing in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/06/us/bill-cosby-sex-abuse-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the sexual assault case against him&lt;/a&gt; in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, November 1. Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.
6 of 30
Actresses perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Saturday, October 29.
7 of 30
People rest in a sports center that had been turned into a temporary shelter in Camerino, Italy, on Friday, October 28. More than 15,000 people were housed in temporary shelters after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/31/europe/italy-earthquake/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a powerful earthquake&lt;/a&gt; jolted central Italy, a region battered by repeated tremors since August.
8 of 30
Migrants pray during at a makeshift church in what remains of the &quot;Jungle,&quot; a migrant camp near Calais, France, on Sunday, October 30. Authorities &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/europe/gallery/the-saga-of-the-calais-jungle/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began clearing the camp&lt;/a&gt; last week, busing migrants to other regions of the country.
9 of 30
A penguin jumps out of Antarctica&#39;s Ross Sea in this photo released by the Antarctic Ocean Alliance on Friday, October 28. The sea, home to penguins and killer whales, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/27/world/ross-sea-antarctica-worlds-largest-protected-area/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has been declared an official Marine Protected Area&lt;/a&gt; -- the largest in the world.
10 of 30
Part of the Colonial Pipeline continues to burn a day after &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/01/news/colonial-pipeline-explosion-gasoline-price-spike/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an explosion&lt;/a&gt; in Helena, Alabama, on Monday, October 31. One person was killed and five were injured after a construction crew hit the pipeline with a backhoe. The explosion caused the pipeline to be temporarily shut down. In early September, part of the pipeline was closed for nearly two weeks because of a huge gasoline leak.
11 of 30
Fighter jets from China&#39;s Bayi Aerobatic Team perform at an air show in Zhuhai, China, on Tuesday, November 1.
12 of 30
A family sits inside an underground shelter in the war-torn town of Douma, Syria, on Sunday, October 30.
13 of 30
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday, November 1. At least one person was killed and several were injured after the aircraft crashed into a house.
14 of 30
A woman is caned in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday, October 31. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds.
15 of 30
People in Mexico City take part in Day of the Dead celebrations on Saturday, October 29.
16 of 30
A swan is rescued from the frozen Patriarch Ponds in Moscow on Wednesday, November 2.
17 of 30
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II travels by coach with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, not pictured, after Santos arrived in London on Tuesday, November 1.
18 of 30
Farmers harvest ripened tangerines on South Korea&#39;s Jeju Island on Sunday, October 30.
19 of 30
A woman mourns her husband&#39;s death outside a hospital in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday, November 1. India and Pakistan said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/01/asia/india-pakistan-kashmir-deaths/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;13 civilians were killed in cross-border shelling&lt;/a&gt; from both sides of the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two countries in Kashmir.
20 of 30
A man in Allahabad, India, prepares to inflate a hot-air balloon on the eve of the Diwali festival on Saturday, October 29.
21 of 30
Someone inspects the site of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/03/asia/pakistan-train-crash/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly train wreck&lt;/a&gt; in Karachi, Pakistan, on Thursday, November 3. At least 20 people were killed and 65 were injured when two trains crashed into each other.
22 of 30
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2016/10/31/obama-first-lady-white-house-halloween-thriller-vo.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dance to Michael Jackson&#39;s &quot;Thriller&quot;&lt;/a&gt; as they welcome trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday, October 31.
23 of 30
Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin is carried into a medical tent in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, after he and two others returned from the International Space Station on Sunday, October 30.
24 of 30
Beyonce performs with the Dixie Chicks at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 2. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/02/entertainment/beyonce-performs-2016-cma-awards/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See the top five moments from the show&lt;/a&gt;
25 of 30
Police are investigating &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/02/us/mississippi-black-church-vandalized-vote-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the burning of a black church&lt;/a&gt; in Greenville, Mississippi, that had &quot;Vote Trump&quot; spray-painted on its wall on Tuesday, November 1. No one was in the building, said Carilyn Hudson, pastor of the Hopewell Baptist Church.
26 of 30
Katherine Espin of Ecuador is crowned Miss Earth in Pasay, Philippines, on Saturday, October 29. The annual beauty pageant recognizes women who are both beautiful and environmentally conscious.
27 of 30
An elephant wearing an electronic collar begins to wake up after it was tranquilized in Kenya&#39;s Amboseli National Park on Wednesday, November 2. The International Fund for Animal Welfare is collaring two young male elephants to better understand their migration routes.
28 of 30
Relatives welcome home Arnel Balbero, center, in Pasay, Philippines, on Friday, October 28. Balbero is one of 26 Asian sailors -- five from the Philippines -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/26/africa/somali-pirates-released-survivor/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who were released by Somali pirates&lt;/a&gt; after nearly five years in captivity.
29 of 30
Children play near tombs at the Navotas Public Cemetery, north of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, October 30. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/27/world/gallery/week-in-photos-1028/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 31 photos&lt;/a&gt;
30 of 30
Take a look at 30 photos of the week from October 28 through November 3.