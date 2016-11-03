The week in 30 photos

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, November 1. Trump and his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, are making their last pitch to voters before Election Day next week.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves at supporters during a campaign rally in Kent, Ohio, on Monday, October 31.
Lauren Renck, one of the Radio City Rockettes, is nudged by a camel in New York on Tuesday, November 1. Live camels will be part of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular that starts on November 11.
Actresses perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Saturday, October 29.
Fighter jets from China's Bayi Aerobatic Team perform at an air show in Zhuhai, China, on Tuesday, November 1.
A family sits inside an underground shelter in the war-torn town of Douma, Syria, on Sunday, October 30.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday, November 1. At least one person was killed and several were injured after the aircraft crashed into a house.
A woman is caned in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday, October 31. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds.
People in Mexico City take part in Day of the Dead celebrations on Saturday, October 29.
A swan is rescued from the frozen Patriarch Ponds in Moscow on Wednesday, November 2.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II travels by coach with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, not pictured, after Santos arrived in London on Tuesday, November 1.
Farmers harvest ripened tangerines on South Korea's Jeju Island on Sunday, October 30.
A man in Allahabad, India, prepares to inflate a hot-air balloon on the eve of the Diwali festival on Saturday, October 29.
Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin is carried into a medical tent in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, after he and two others returned from the International Space Station on Sunday, October 30.
Katherine Espin of Ecuador is crowned Miss Earth in Pasay, Philippines, on Saturday, October 29. The annual beauty pageant recognizes women who are both beautiful and environmentally conscious.
An elephant wearing an electronic collar begins to wake up after it was tranquilized in Kenya's Amboseli National Park on Wednesday, November 2. The International Fund for Animal Welfare is collaring two young male elephants to better understand their migration routes.