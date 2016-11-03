Missing South Carolina woman found chained in metal container

Story highlights Kala Brown had been missing since late August; her boyfriend was not found

A registered sex offender who owned the property was arrested

(CNN) Kala Victoria Brown, a South Carolina woman missing since late August was found alive Thursday, chained "like a dog" inside a metal container on a rural property near Woodruff, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told reporters.

Brown told deputies there also might be four bodies on the nearly 100-acre property, which is owned by Todd Kohlhepp, the sheriff said. Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender, was arrested.

"We're trying to make sure that we don't have a serial killer on our hands," Wright said.

Brown's 32-year-old boyfriend, Charles David Carver, who also disappeared in August, is still missing.

Wright told the media that investigators think Kohlhepp, Carver and Brown may have been friends.

