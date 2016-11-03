Missing South Carolina woman found chained in metal container

Story highlights
(CNN)Kala Victoria Brown, a South Carolina woman missing since late August was found alive Thursday, chained "like a dog" inside a metal container on a rural property near Woodruff, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told reporters.
Brown told deputies there also might be four bodies on the nearly 100-acre property, which is owned by Todd Kohlhepp, the sheriff said. Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender, was arrested.
"We're trying to make sure that we don't have a serial killer on our hands," Wright said.
Brown's 32-year-old boyfriend, Charles David Carver, who also disappeared in August, is still missing.
Wright told the media that investigators think Kohlhepp, Carver and Brown may have been friends.
"I don't think this was a random act," the sheriff said.
Brown, 30, was found "chained up like a dog" around the neck and was locked in the 30-foot-long shipping container for two months. Brown told deputies she had been fed.
Deputies were searching the property on Thursday morning, when they heard Brown banging on the container.
Kohlhepp, 45, was added to the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry as a result of a 1987 kidnapping conviction in Arizona when he was a teenager.
Wright thanked the efforts of the Spartanburg County sex crimes investigators for leading them to the Kohlhepp property.
The sheriff said deputies found weapons on the property.
He described the property as a farm. Kohlhepp doesn't live on the property but was arrested there Thursday. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
Police were still searching the property Thursday evening.