Keep your heads up, Cleveland Indians fans

(CNN) Losing a 3-1 World Series lead is tough.

By tough, we mean really, really tough -- especially when the Chicago Cubs are already rubbing the collapse in your face.

And now, an important message from Wrigley Field 😂 pic.twitter.com/feVF9mHCdd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2016

But, Cleveland fans, you rallied behind the Indians. You did, in fact, #RallyTogether.

So keep your heads up. After all, it's been a pretty good year for Believeland. Here's why.

You've got the Cavs