Keep your heads up, Cleveland Indians fans

(CNN)Losing a 3-1 World Series lead is tough.
By tough, we mean really, really tough -- especially when the Chicago Cubs are already rubbing the collapse in your face.
But, Cleveland fans, you rallied behind the Indians. You did, in fact, #RallyTogether.
So keep your heads up. After all, it's been a pretty good year for Believeland. Here's why.
You've got the Cavs
Earlier this year, the Cavs made a miraculous comeback to win a NBA title after being down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors.
Unlike the past few years, Cleveland's had plenty to cheer for in 2016 -- just ask Cavs stars Lebron James and JR Smith.
You finally got to see 'Wild Thing' in the flesh
Yes, Charlie Sheen made an appearance as Rick "Wild Thing" Vaughn -- his infamous character from the movie Minor League -- at Progressive Field tonight.
You still rock
Once Indians players clear out of Progressive Field's locker room, there's plenty else to take pride in including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Just make sure that "W" flag stays down for good.
You survived 2016... almost
The Cavs. The RNC. The World Series. It's been a crazy year, Cleveland...even if the Browns don't win a game.
Just four NFL games and 58 days to go.
You don't jump on the bandwagon
You're not fair-weather fans. You'll back next year. See you then, Tribe.