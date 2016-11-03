Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Good morning. It's Thursday, aka The Best Day Ever for Cubs fans. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. World Series
This is history, pure and simple, and you don't need to be a baseball fan to appreciate it. The Chicago Cubs finally broke the dreaded billy goat curse and won its first World Series in more than a century. Fans everywhere are delirious with delicious joy. As for Cleveland, hey, it still has LeBron.
2. Campaign 2016
Five days to go and the race is getting tighter and tighter. New polls show Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton neck-and-neck in New Hampshire and Colorado. Florida's tied up too (of course). But, as CNN's Richard Greene explores, can the polls be wrong? (Exhibit A: Brexit)
3. Black church burned
Police are investigating multiple motives after a 111-year-old black church in Greenville, Mississippi, was burned and the words "Vote Trump" painted on its wall. The city had another racial incident back in September when someone painted the N-word on its boat ramp.
4. Mosul
ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whom we haven't heard from in almost a year, has resurfaced with an audio pep talk of sorts for the 5,000 fighters holed up in Mosul. Might not do them much good because Iraqi forces are closing in. Of course, the message has its usual threats to the rest of the civilized world.
5. Iowa police shooting
Cops have a suspect in the ambush killing of two Iowa officers - but not a motive. At least none they're releasing. The suspect, Scott Michael Green, is no stranger to police. They asked him to leave a high school football game a few weeks ago for waving a Confederate flag.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Country queen
Is Queen B expanding her kingdom? Pop icon Beyonce popped up at the CMAs last night with the Dixie Chicks.
Cover me
Those colorful scarves brightening up a N.H. park aren't for show. They're one church's way of helping the needy this winter.
Love never dies
They'd been together for 74 years, and not even death was going to keep a Texas husband and wife apart. They passed away on the same day.
'Listening woman' face
Hillary Clinton's debate prep included more than going over policy briefings -- she had to develop the perfect game face to show The Donald.
Selfie expression
Ready to vote and then take a selfie to brag about it? Before you turn the polling booth into a photo booth, find out which states actually allow it.
AND FINALLY ...
Comfy cozy
Getting comfortable can be hard work. Nora the Siberian husky literally spends a minute trying to find just the right spot on her bean bag.