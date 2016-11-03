These Cubs fans have waited over 80 years for a World Series win

(CNN)There will be no more waiting until next year.
@_claremoser Grandpa has been waiting 81 years for this!!😭🎊 #GoCubs pic.twitter.com/53lLwPQMvJ— It's Viral Season! (@ViralSeason) November 3, 2016
#WWYD Chicago! MT @ABCWorldNews 82-year-old Chicago Cubs fan gets tattoo in their honor. pic.twitter.com/DoXtrE1u91 https://t.co/E9cLoRJHFm— John Quiñones (@JohnQABC) October 29, 2016
Jim Mowery, 83, went to Game 7 of the 1945 World Series. Through a GoFundMe campaign, more than $3,500 was raised & he is at Game 7 tonight pic.twitter.com/U6Hwyl6adY— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 2, 2016
86-year-old @Cubs fan who sold soda & peanuts at Wrigley Field in 1945 talks #WorldSeries mania. https://t.co/QmEE2KjpuQ— Michaela Pereira (@Michaela) October 25, 2016
This is my 88 year old grandfather & I rlly hope he gets to see the @Cubs win World Series for the first time in his life tonight #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/eEAcP9Uyrr— Charlotte (@charnordeen) November 3, 2016
My 89-year-old grandfather has been waiting a long time to hear this: "The Chicago Cubs are World Series Champions!" pic.twitter.com/PeiAMbNfb8— Ed Failor, III (@edf_iii) November 3, 2016
Taking shots with 90-year-old Cubs fan Dorothy Farrell https://t.co/lb3tgjHAzs pic.twitter.com/BS9l140oZt— ChicagoSports (@ChicagoSports) October 26, 2016
He's (91 years old) and been waiting since his first game in 1933! Happy day Dad, the Cubs won the World Series. ❤️👊👏😎 pic.twitter.com/ooeosLCVcX— PaSHan (@thorsgirltap) November 3, 2016
My 92 year old grandpa needs this win. Go Cubs! pic.twitter.com/FM8tutzkyY— Jac (@jmr2495) November 3, 2016
.@Cubs Grandma. Been going since Ernie. At 93, you gave her and others her age what they've been waiting for their entire lives. We owe you. pic.twitter.com/K2hRNgoVoN— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) November 3, 2016
my 94 year old grandpa who has now seen it all. #CUBS🐯❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/5BlU4bfCAz— Annie D'Angelo (@annie_dangelo) November 3, 2016
my 95 year old great-grandpa at his first CUBS World Series game 💙 #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/DEROw6MirZ— Julia Suerth (@jleigh97) October 28, 2016
96-year-old Justice John Paul Stevens attended Game 4 tonight. "I'm a Cubs fan, and I've always been a Cubs fan." pic.twitter.com/kJBURfRH4G— Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) October 30, 2016
Right here is my grandma, she is 97 years old and she has been a Cubs fan all her life and she got what she wanted #blessup #FlyTheW 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/gJ9c0Klnda— Kyle (@KyleW5119) November 3, 2016
So happy, my 98 yr old great grandma is a die hard Cubs fan. So glad she got to see this #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/zCeFSsEA5G— Nikki (@littlenikki44) November 3, 2016
HAPPY 99TH BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE PERSON ON THIS ENTIRE PLANET no one deserved to see the Cubs win more ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/02XUHuevhZ— adrienne (@adriennex_) November 3, 2016
"I will not die until the Chicago Cubs win the World Series" - 100 year old great Grandpa Frank 🐻⚾️ Congratulations 💙 pic.twitter.com/wLts3oUque— Hollzy (@holliinfinite) November 3, 2016
My great grandma has been living in Chicago for 101 years.. tonight she finally saw the Cubs win the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/C3tnudQKDM— andrew (@_DrewDavis14_) November 3, 2016
102-year-old Cubs fan was hot dog vendor at 1945 World Series https://t.co/z6hK3JQ8Kg pic.twitter.com/uzCWV3NBKu— Dan Tudor (@dantudor) October 28, 2016
@WGNNews ⚾️My 103 yr old grandmother Doris Happold , has waited for a Cubs World Series Win all her life!!! Go Cubs❤️ pic.twitter.com/uZ9EHXYyqk— Jeralyn Backes (@Happygoluckygrl) November 2, 2016
Mary Ethridge is 104 years old, a lifelong Cubs fan, & hoping this is the year she can see them win a World Series: https://t.co/shRqnJU3Fa pic.twitter.com/CcjIqBkAkY— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 18, 2016
Meet Ray, the 105-year-old Cubs fan who will melt your heart https://t.co/Q5iax6EpcF pic.twitter.com/DEnuaQbgkx— People Magazine (@people) October 27, 2016
108 years of living, 108 years of heartache for this @Cubs fan. Tonight, NH resident Hazel Nilson shows us why patience is a virtue. @NECN pic.twitter.com/VPK8AXhukk— Katherine Underwood (@KatherineNECN) November 3, 2016
People are writing the names of loved ones who didn't live long enough to see this all along the Sheffield wall at #Wrigley #FlyTheW #Cubs pic.twitter.com/VRkdaI6HzT— Alex Nitkin (@AlexNitkin) November 3, 2016