These Cubs fans have waited over 80 years for a World Series win

(CNN) There will be no more waiting until next year.

Until Thursday, that's how every Chicago Cubs season has ended since 1908. Millions of fans have waited their entire lives for a World Series -- some longer than others.

For the following Cubs fans, they've had a extraordinary amount of faith in their team. Each of them have waited more than 80 years for the Cubs to win it all.

Rest assured, they were more than ready to let the "W" flag fly.

Jim Mowery, 83, went to Game 7 of the 1945 World Series. Through a GoFundMe campaign, more than $3,500 was raised & he is at Game 7 tonight pic.twitter.com/U6Hwyl6adY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 2, 2016

86-year-old @Cubs fan who sold soda & peanuts at Wrigley Field in 1945 talks #WorldSeries mania. https://t.co/QmEE2KjpuQ — Michaela Pereira (@Michaela) October 25, 2016

This is my 88 year old grandfather & I rlly hope he gets to see the @Cubs win World Series for the first time in his life tonight #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/eEAcP9Uyrr — Charlotte (@charnordeen) November 3, 2016

My 89-year-old grandfather has been waiting a long time to hear this: "The Chicago Cubs are World Series Champions!" pic.twitter.com/PeiAMbNfb8 — Ed Failor, III (@edf_iii) November 3, 2016

Taking shots with 90-year-old Cubs fan Dorothy Farrell https://t.co/lb3tgjHAzs pic.twitter.com/BS9l140oZt — ChicagoSports (@ChicagoSports) October 26, 2016

He's (91 years old) and been waiting since his first game in 1933! Happy day Dad, the Cubs won the World Series. ❤️👊👏😎 pic.twitter.com/ooeosLCVcX — PaSHan (@thorsgirltap) November 3, 2016

My 92 year old grandpa needs this win. Go Cubs! pic.twitter.com/FM8tutzkyY — Jac (@jmr2495) November 3, 2016

.@Cubs Grandma. Been going since Ernie. At 93, you gave her and others her age what they've been waiting for their entire lives. We owe you. pic.twitter.com/K2hRNgoVoN — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) November 3, 2016

my 94 year old grandpa who has now seen it all. #CUBS🐯❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/5BlU4bfCAz — Annie D'Angelo (@annie_dangelo) November 3, 2016

my 95 year old great-grandpa at his first CUBS World Series game 💙 #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/DEROw6MirZ — Julia Suerth (@jleigh97) October 28, 2016

96-year-old Justice John Paul Stevens attended Game 4 tonight. "I'm a Cubs fan, and I've always been a Cubs fan." pic.twitter.com/kJBURfRH4G — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) October 30, 2016

Right here is my grandma, she is 97 years old and she has been a Cubs fan all her life and she got what she wanted #blessup #FlyTheW 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/gJ9c0Klnda — Kyle (@KyleW5119) November 3, 2016

So happy, my 98 yr old great grandma is a die hard Cubs fan. So glad she got to see this #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/zCeFSsEA5G — Nikki (@littlenikki44) November 3, 2016

HAPPY 99TH BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE PERSON ON THIS ENTIRE PLANET no one deserved to see the Cubs win more ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/02XUHuevhZ — adrienne (@adriennex_) November 3, 2016

"I will not die until the Chicago Cubs win the World Series" - 100 year old great Grandpa Frank 🐻⚾️ Congratulations 💙 pic.twitter.com/wLts3oUque — Hollzy (@holliinfinite) November 3, 2016

My great grandma has been living in Chicago for 101 years.. tonight she finally saw the Cubs win the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/C3tnudQKDM — andrew (@_DrewDavis14_) November 3, 2016

102-year-old Cubs fan was hot dog vendor at 1945 World Series https://t.co/z6hK3JQ8Kg pic.twitter.com/uzCWV3NBKu — Dan Tudor (@dantudor) October 28, 2016

@WGNNews ⚾️My 103 yr old grandmother Doris Happold , has waited for a Cubs World Series Win all her life!!! Go Cubs❤️ pic.twitter.com/uZ9EHXYyqk — Jeralyn Backes (@Happygoluckygrl) November 2, 2016

Mary Ethridge is 104 years old, a lifelong Cubs fan, & hoping this is the year she can see them win a World Series: https://t.co/shRqnJU3Fa pic.twitter.com/CcjIqBkAkY — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 18, 2016

Meet Ray, the 105-year-old Cubs fan who will melt your heart https://t.co/Q5iax6EpcF pic.twitter.com/DEnuaQbgkx — People Magazine (@people) October 27, 2016

108 years of living, 108 years of heartache for this @Cubs fan. Tonight, NH resident Hazel Nilson shows us why patience is a virtue. @NECN pic.twitter.com/VPK8AXhukk — Katherine Underwood (@KatherineNECN) November 3, 2016

For those who died waiting for the World Series, their loved ones were able to write their names in chalk on the brick walls at Wrigley Field.