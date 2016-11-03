CNN Student News - November 4, 2016

Story highlights
November 4, 2016
A complication in the British exit from the European Union, a possible clue in the decades-old mystery surrounding Amelia Earhart's disappearance, and an accident that could lead to gas shortages in the U.S. Southeast are all featured this Friday. Afterward, we examine a U.S. electoral map based on recent polls, and we show you where you can build your own.
TRANSCRIPT
WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ
1. According to Tuesday's show, how many U.S. states (in addition to the capital) have bans on texting while driving?
2. Name the U.S. government agency that is led by Director James Comey.
3. Name the controversial construction project that would connect oil-rich areas in North Dakota to Illinois.
4. Name the European city that has a serious housing shortage, complicating officials' efforts to provide shelter for an increasing number of migrants who are living in camps on the streets.
5. How many justices are currently serving on the U.S. Supreme Court?
6. America's first wind farm is set to open near Brock Island, which is part of what U.S. state?
7. A minimum of how many Electoral College votes does a candidate need to become U.S. president?
8. Which branch of the U.S. Congress chooses the president if there's a tie in the Electoral College?
9. Which branch of the U.S. Congress chooses the vice president if there's a tie in the Electoral College?
10. A research group claims that bones found on Nikumaroro Island may belong to what famous American aviator?
