Social media melts down over dramatic Cubs-Indians World Series finale

(CNN) [Breaking news update at 12:50 am ET ]

The Chicago Cubs win the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in game 7 of the World Series. The Cubs came back from beginning down in the series 3-1 and now have ended the series winning four games straight. The last time the Cubs won a World Series was in 1908 against the Detroit Tigers.

[Previous story, published at 12:45 am ET]

It doesn't get more dramatic than a World Series Game 7 that goes into extra innings. So we thought.