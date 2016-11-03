Social media melts down over dramatic Cubs-Indians World Series finale

(CNN)[Breaking news update at 12:50 am ET ]
The Chicago Cubs win the World Series for the first time in 108 years.
The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in game 7 of the World Series. The Cubs came back from beginning down in the series 3-1 and now have ended the series winning four games straight. The last time the Cubs won a World Series was in 1908 against the Detroit Tigers.
[Previous story, published at 12:45 am ET]
It doesn't get more dramatic than a World Series Game 7 that goes into extra innings. So we thought.
The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians were all tied up 6-6 at the end of nine innings, before the Cubs pulled into the lead.
As extra innings were about to begin, rain poured down over Cleveland and forced the groundskeepers to pull out the tarp over Progressive Field.
Play has resumed again for what will be an historic win for either team. By the end of Wednesday night's World Series Game 7, one curse will be broken. For the other, the misery will remain.
The Cubs haven't won a World Series since 1908, the longest drought in baseball. The Indians currently have the second-longest dry spell, last winning in 1948. The 174 combined seasons between titles for the two clubs is the most in World Series history.
Fans across the U.S. gripped the edge of their seats as play stretched beyond midnight.
Some compared this battle to next week's political face-off.
When the rain came, it was almost too much to bear.