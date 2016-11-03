Breaking News

Jason Heyward's speech during rain delay sparks Cubs to World Series win

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 4:09 AM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

  Jason Heyward went 0-for-4 in Game 7
  He called a players meeting during the rain delay to rally his teammates

(CNN)Aroldis Chapman just lost the lead, and the Chicago Cubs were in big trouble.

It was the bottom of the eighth inning and, with their closer on the mound, the Cubs saw their three-run lead against the Cleveland Indians evaporate courtesy of a Brandon Guyer RBI double and a two-run homer from Rajai Davis.
    Then, at the end of the ninth, it started raining hard, halting play.
    The momentum was with Cleveland. Chapman was in tears. Something had to be done.
    The spark came from an unlikely source.
    "Honestly, Jason Heyward called a meeting, only the players," Anthony Rizzo said to Fox Sports on the field after the game.
    "And we rallied together, we rallied strong. We knew that we could do this. We know we could keep fighting. We never quit. We always say it, and we pull together, and the boys believed, and we won."
    Said third baseman Kris Bryant to Fox Sports: "Jason Heyward led the way."
    Heyward is a three-time Gold Glove winner for his excellent skills in the outfield, but he has been heavily criticized over his $184 million contract and his lack of offensive production. He hit just .200 in the World Series, going 3-for-15 in five games.
    But in a time of crisis, Heyward, who finished the night 0-for-4, stepped up.
    World Series MVP Ben Zobrist of the Cubs poses with The Commissioner's Trophy after Chicago defeated Cleveland 8-7 in Game 7.
    World Series MVP Ben Zobrist of the Cubs poses with The Commissioner's Trophy after Chicago defeated Cleveland 8-7 in Game 7.
    Anthony Rizzo, David Ross, and Jason Heyward of the Cubs celebrate with actor John Cusack.
    Anthony Rizzo, David Ross, and Jason Heyward of the Cubs celebrate with actor John Cusack.
    The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 8-7 in Game 7.
    The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 8-7 in Game 7.
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after scoring a run in the tenth inning of Game 7.
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after scoring a run in the tenth inning of Game 7.
    The grounds crew covers the field during a rain delay before the start of the tenth inning in Game 7.
    The grounds crew covers the field during a rain delay before the start of the tenth inning in Game 7.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians jumps over Chris Coghlan of the Cubs in the ninth inning in Game 7.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians jumps over Chris Coghlan of the Cubs in the ninth inning in Game 7.
    Aroldis Chapman of the Chicago Cubs reacts after Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) hit a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6 in Game 7.
    Aroldis Chapman of the Chicago Cubs reacts after Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) hit a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6 in Game 7.
    Rajai Davis of the Indians celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the Game 7 at 6-6.
    Rajai Davis of the Indians celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the Game 7 at 6-6.
    Indians fans react as they watch outside of Progressive Field during Game 7.
    Indians fans react as they watch outside of Progressive Field during Game 7.
    Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs reacts after retiring the side during the seventh inning of Game 7.
    Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs reacts after retiring the side during the seventh inning of Game 7.
    David Ross of the Cubs reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 7.
    David Ross of the Cubs reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 7.
    Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after scoring runs on a wild pitch during the fifth inning in Game 7.
    Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after scoring runs on a wild pitch during the fifth inning in Game 7.
    David Ross of the Cubs reacts after Jon Lester (not pictured) threw a wild pitch during the fifth inning, allowing 2 runs to score in Game 7.
    David Ross of the Cubs reacts after Jon Lester (not pictured) threw a wild pitch during the fifth inning, allowing 2 runs to score in Game 7.
    Javier Baez of the Cubs runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in Game 7.
    Javier Baez of the Cubs runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in Game 7.
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs slides safely under Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the fourth inning of Game 7.
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs slides safely under Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the fourth inning of Game 7.
    Coco Crisp of the Indians hits a double during the third inning in Game 7.
    Coco Crisp of the Indians hits a double during the third inning in Game 7.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians tags out Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs during the third inning of Game 7.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians tags out Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs during the third inning of Game 7.
    Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs throws during the first inning of Game 7.
    Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs throws during the first inning of Game 7.
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a lead off home run in the first inning of Game 7.
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a lead off home run in the first inning of Game 7.
    The Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs stand for the national anthem prior to Game 7.
    The Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs stand for the national anthem prior to Game 7.
    The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 9-3 in Game 6 to even the World Series 3-3.
    The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 9-3 in Game 6 to even the World Series 3-3.
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs hits two-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 6.
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs hits two-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 6.
    Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs races Francisco Lindor of the Indians to the bag during the seventh inning in Game 6.
    Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs races Francisco Lindor of the Indians to the bag during the seventh inning in Game 6.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs tosses the ball to Javier Baez (not pictured) for a force out in the sixth inning of Game 6.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs tosses the ball to Javier Baez (not pictured) for a force out in the sixth inning of Game 6.
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians rounds the bases after a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6.
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians rounds the bases after a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6.
    Jose Ramirez of the Indians makes a catch in the fifth inning in Game 6.
    Jose Ramirez of the Indians makes a catch in the fifth inning in Game 6.
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is in action on the mound during Game 6.
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is in action on the mound during Game 6.
    Indians fans congregate outside Progressive Field during game 6.
    Indians fans congregate outside Progressive Field during game 6.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of Game 6.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of Game 6.
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs collides with the Indians' Roberto Perez in the first inning of Game 6.
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs collides with the Indians' Roberto Perez in the first inning of Game 6.
    Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall of the Indians are unable to make a play in the first inning of Game 6.
    Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall of the Indians are unable to make a play in the first inning of Game 6.
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 6.
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 6.
    A general view during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.
    A general view during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.
    Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Cubs celebrate after beating the Indians 3-2 in Game 5.
    Dexter Fowler, left, and
    Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
    Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
    Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
    Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
    Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
    Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
    Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians&#39; Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
    Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
    The Cubs&#39; Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
    The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
    Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
    Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
    Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can&#39;t make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians&#39; Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
    Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can't make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
    Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
    Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
    Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Cubs Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
    Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Cubs Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland&#39;s Corey Kluber is safe at first as Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can&#39;t make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland's Corey Kluber is safe at first as Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
    Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can&#39;t catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs&#39; Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
    Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can't catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
    Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
    Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
    Cubs&#39; Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
    Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
    Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Indians celebrate after beating the Cubs 1-0 in Game 3.
    Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Indians celebrate after beating the Cubs 1-0 in Game 3.
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
    Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Actor Bill Murray sings &quot;Take Me Out to the Ball Game&quot; during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
    Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
    Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
    Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
    Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
    Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
    A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
    A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
    Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
    Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
    Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
    Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning of Game 2. He had a no hitter through five innings.
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning of Game 2. He had a no hitter through five innings.
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
    Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
    Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
    Cleveland&#39;s Roberto Perez hits a three-run homer in Game 1.
    Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run homer in Game 1.
    Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland&#39;s Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
    Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
    Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland&#39;s Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
    Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
    Cleveland fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
    Cleveland fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
    Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs&#39; Willson Contreras in Game 1.
    Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
    Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
    Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
    Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
    Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
    Cleveland&#39;s Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
    Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
    Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in Game 1.
    Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in Game 1.
    Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
    Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
    "I just had to remind them who they were," Heyward said to Fox Sports. "I just had to remind everybody who we are, who these guys are, what we've overcome to get here. Win or lose, we never worry about that. ... At the beginning of the day, we never worry about win or loss. We just worry about how we're going to go out there and have fun, compete, be right there for the guys next to us and not take the situation for granted. I just had to remind them that I'm proud of them. I say it all the time, but I'm proud of you guys."
    The pep talked worked.
    To start the 10th inning, Kyle Schwarber singled off Indians reliever Bryan Shaw. Albert Almora, Jr., came in to pinch run and advanced to second on a fly out from Bryant. Ben Zobrist's RBI double off Bryan Shaw drove in Almora, Jr., and Miguel Montero's single with the bases loaded brought home Rizzo for what proved the winning run.
    A short time later, the Cubs were World Series champions.
    It may not have happened if it wasn't for Heyward.
    "Every time we got asked to do something this year ... we answered it," Heyward said.