The last time Chicago Cubs won the World Series, just 1.7 billion people walked the earth -- the same number of Facebook users around the world today.

But baseball's history makers are far from the only underdog story of 2016...

Sport's greatest triumph?

Captain Wes Morgan and manager Claudio Ranieri of Leicester City lift the Premier League trophy.

When Leicester City began the 2008-09 season in the third tier of English football, Jamie Vardy was working in a carbon-fiber factory while playing semi-professional football for Stockbridge Park Steels.

Just two years ago, Claudio Ranieri was without a job having been fired by the Greek national team after defeat to the 187th-ranked Faroe Islands.

And at the start of last August, weeks after the team had miraculously escaped Premier League relegation, you would have got better odds on Kim Kardashian becoming president of the US by 2020 than the unthinkable occurring.

And the fairytale endures; just this month, Ranieri has been shortlisted for FIFA's Coach of the Year award, while Vardy -- the EPL's second top scorer in 2015-16 -- has been nominated for the Ballon D'Or.

Hibernian

Edward VII was succeeding Queen Victoria on the English throne the last time Hibernian won the Scottish Cup back in 1902.

Over a century on, Scottish football's most prestigious knockout competition once again involved the team affectionately known as "The Cabbage" -- only this time Hibs, and their opponent Rangers, were both languishing in the second division.

In the years since, Rangers had been to the bottom of the Scottish football pyramid and back again -- having won promotion to the Premiership last season-- and sought to crown their resurgence with victory.

Over 50,000 fans descended on Glasgow's Hampden Park that afternoon, with most expecting 33-time winners Rangers to add another trophy to the cabinet.

Only Hibernian had other ideas, and an injury-time winner from club captain David Gray was enough for the men in green to prevail 3-2.

A new Master

Danny Willett claims first major at Masters tournament

Danny Willett had never even made the top five at a major -- placing 38th in his only previous Masters appearance -- and yet, after a dramatic weekend at Augusta, the British golfer sat in the clubhouse with the iconic green jacket on his back.

The man from Yorkshire had capitalized on an astonishing final-round collapse from defending champion Jordan Spieth to win one of golf's most prestigious tournaments.

At one stage, Spieth held a five-shot lead only to drop six shots over three nervy holes.

Willett profited from the American's misfortune, although he hadn't even planned to be playing as the tournament coincided with the due date of his son.

Fortunately, Zachariah James Willett was born early, and his father took care of the rest.

Olympic underdogs

Yusra Mardini captured the hearts of the world with her valiant performance in the 100m butterfly at Rio 2016, a year after swimming for her life.

Olympic refugee Yusra Mardini wins her 100m butterfly heat, a year after swimming for life:

But the Syrian was far from the only underdog story in Rio. For the first time ever, 10 athletes formed a refugee team and competed under the Olympic flag.

Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Every competitor at the 2016 Olympics will have undergone a personal journey to reach Rio. But for some athletes, notably a number of refugee competitors, the path has been truly life changing ... Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Paul Amotun Lokoro: South Sudan, 100m – Paul Amotun Lokoro fled war in his home country of South Sudan. Years later, the 24-year-old is aiming to not just compete, but thrive at the Olympic Games."I want to win a gold," he says. "If I win the race, I will be famous!" Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Rose Nathike Lokonyen: South Sudan, 800m – Fourteen years after leaving South Sudan for the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, Rose Nathike Lokonyen is set to line up alongside some of the world's finest middle distance runners at Rio 2016. Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Yiech Pur Biel: South Sudan, 800m – Pur Biel also fled the Sudanese civil war, arriving at the Kakuma camp in 2005. The 21-year-old cites the prospect of Rio 2016 as "a great moment in my life and a story to my children and grandchildren." Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Rami Anis: Syria, Swimming – Six years ago, Rami Anis was swimming for Syria at the Asian Games in China. But in 2011, he fled his home of Aleppo to escape bombing. Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Leaving Syria, reaching Rio – His new coach in Belgium believes Anis' place in the Rio 2016 Olympic refugee team is a form of "justice".

Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Yusra Mardini: Swimming, Syria – Joining Rami on the team is 18-year-old Yusra Mardini, another refugee from Syria who now trains in Germany. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Youngest refugee athlete – Mardini's coach, Sven Spannekrebs (pictured left here), will be one of the backroom staff joining the refugee team for Rio.

Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Popole Misenga: Democratic Republic of Congo, Judo – Congolese judo athlete Popole Misenga sought asylum in Brazil after the 2013 world championships in Rio. He will be on the official Olympic Refugee Team for the 2016 Games in the same city. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team New life in Rio – Misenga, 24, has married a Brazilian and has a young son since being granted asylum. He says Rio is a "magical place" to live. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Anjelina Nadai Lohalith: South Sudan, 1500m – Anjelina Lohalith, 21, left her home country when she was just eight years old. While her family remain in South Sudan, she will now compete in Rio in the 1500m for the Refugee Olympic Team. Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Yonas Kinde: Ethiopia, Marathon – 36-year-old Yonas Kinde left Ethiopia for Luxembourg in 2012 and immediately pursued his love for running. He soon becoming the best long distance runner in the tiny European country. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team James Nyang Chiengjiek: South Sudan, 400m – Just 13-years-old when he left his home, Chiengjiek managed to avoid the fate of South Sudan's child soldiers. He reached Kenya's Kakuma camp in 2002, quickly capitalizing on his athletic talents despite a lack of top class facilities. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Beyond the team – Raheleh Asemani, formerly a taekwondo athlete for Iran, was on the shortlist for the Olympic Refugee Team -- but will now compete for Belgium in Rio having been granted citizenship. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Woman behind the team – For many years, Kenyan marathon runner Tegla Loroupe has been using athletics to work toward peace in Africa. Five of the Olympic Refugee Team are South Sudanese refugees from her foundation's training center, and she will be the team's chef de mission.

Hide Caption 15 of 15

Many countries at the Olympics had never won a medal in their history... until 2016.

Jonathan Schooling won Singapore's first ever gold , beating childhood hero and the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

Joseph Schooling met Michael Phelps in Singapore in 2008. He just beat him in the 100 meter butterfly pic.twitter.com/DsINHyJBXO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 13, 2016

Monica Puig falls to her knees having beaten an opponent ranked 34 places above her.

Fiji rugby sevens team won the Pacific island nation's first gold medal after 16 appearances in the Olympic games.

But as the Olympic flame was extinguished, the spirit of the Games lived on.

In the the Paralympics two weeks later, former F1 driver Alex Zanardi won paracycling gold on the eve of the 15-year anniversary of the crash that could have taken his life.

Aged 45, Indian shot putter Deepa Malik "dared to dream" and became India's first ever female medalist.

Malaysia had never won gold in the entire history of the competition, before promptly winning two in one evening.

The year of the bulldog

Down under, the Western Bulldogs beat Sydney 89-67 to win Australian Rules Football's Premiership for the first time since 1954.

The DOGS ARE PREMIERS!!!



62 YEARS IN THE MAKING!



WE BLOODY DID IT. #bemorebulldog

Elsewhere in Australia, Cronulla Sharks won their first-ever National Rugby League Premiership final, beating Melbourne Storm 14-12 to end 50 years of hurt, reducing skipper Paul Gallen to tears.

Eder's redemption

Albania, Iceland, Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Wales all qualified for the European Championships for the first time.

But Portuguese striker Eder was an underdog on one of soccer's biggest stages.

The 28-year-old had never scored a competitive goal for Portugal, and hadn't even registered a shot for his club side that season, but rifled a 30-yard strike into the bottom corner of Hugo Lloris' goal in the dying embers of the Euro 2016 final to win his country's first major international trophy.

As coach Fernando Santos put it, the "ugly duckling" had become a "beautiful swan."